The internet is going crazy for this Asos model's 'cute back rolls'

It's no secret that women feel better when they see people who look like them in the media.

That's probably why people are loving an Asos image that features a curvy model in a bright red dress, her back on full display and, from what we can tell, blissfully unedited.

Style blogger Callie Thorpe was one of the first people to draw attention to the image.

"Look at this gorgeous model and her cute back rolls just out here to show women that their bodies are normal and that real life isn't photoshopped and filtered," she wrote on Twitter.

The photo of the model, who later identified herself as London-based Natalia Lorenzo, went viral — and soon others were chiming in with their own reactions to the body-positive ad.

"I'll show u a good example of how representation is so necessary," one Twitter user wrote. "I've gone over a decade being insecure about my back rolls, and seeing ONE plus size model happily flaunting hers on asos ENTIRELY changed my view on them."

"I wanna see back rolls and bat wings. I wanna see apple shapes. I love it!" wrote another.

There's some science to the idea that seeing images of curvier women boosts self-esteem. British researchers recently found that when they showed women photos of healthy-weight women that were manipulated to make them look larger, the women shown that photograph felt better about their own bodies.

This is hardly the first time Asos has been applauded for showcasing a range of body types on its website. Earlier this year, the brand got attention for photos of model Vivian Eyo-Ephraim in a yellow string bikini, part of its Curve collection.

Asos also recently introduced a new technology that lets shoppers see what a piece of clothing would look like on different body types.

Lorenzo's red dress, from the brand Missguided, is still available on the Asos website, for $56.