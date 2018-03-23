Get Stuff We Love
It's no secret that typos are embarrassing for just about everyone. But one online clothing retailer is owning its mistake with one hilarious message to its customers.
Early Wednesday, Asos' official Twitter account shared a photo of one its plastic packaging bags with the word "online" misspelled in their tagline, "Discover fashion online," which is featured prominently on the middle of the wrapping.
The retailer totally got ahead of its flub, calling out the spelling mishap and making a joke of it.
"Ok, so we *may* have printed 17,000 bags with a typo," the tweet read. "We’re calling it a limited edition."
Consider it a hot commodity — you know all the cool kids will get their hands on one!
Some Asos customers appreciated the company's wit, and even got in on the joke by replying with their own quips.
"Watch ebay go mad with people selling them for £1000's," one wrote. (The company is based in the U.K.) Other users commented with examples of their own glaring typos; One person accidentally printed a cuss word on a T-shirt, while another swapped around a pair of words in the first sentence on a giant poster.
Well, looks like Asos won't be making that mistake again! And congrats to the lucky 17,000 customers getting this very exclusive shopping bag!