It's no secret that typos are embarrassing for just about everyone. But one online clothing retailer is owning its mistake with one hilarious message to its customers.

Early Wednesday, Asos' official Twitter account shared a photo of one its plastic packaging bags with the word "online" misspelled in their tagline, "Discover fashion online," which is featured prominently on the middle of the wrapping.

Ok, so we *may* have printed 17,000 bags with a typo. We’re calling it a limited edition. pic.twitter.com/wTpKNid4V5 — ASOS (@ASOS) March 21, 2018

The retailer totally got ahead of its flub, calling out the spelling mishap and making a joke of it.

"Ok, so we *may* have printed 17,000 bags with a typo," the tweet read. "We’re calling it a limited edition."

Consider it a hot commodity — you know all the cool kids will get their hands on one!

Some Asos customers appreciated the company's wit, and even got in on the joke by replying with their own quips.

Watch ebay go mad with people selling them for £1000's — Melissa Brooker (@MelissaJBro) March 21, 2018

"Watch ebay go mad with people selling them for £1000's," one wrote. (The company is based in the U.K.) Other users commented with examples of their own glaring typos; One person accidentally printed a cuss word on a T-shirt, while another swapped around a pair of words in the first sentence on a giant poster.

I work in fashion as well....I think we've had our share of typos like "shite shirt" instead of "white shirt" 😂😳 pic.twitter.com/yWVI4bPqTc — Michelle Lauritzen (@MELauritzen) March 21, 2018

Well, looks like Asos won't be making that mistake again! And congrats to the lucky 17,000 customers getting this very exclusive shopping bag!