Ashton Kutcher might need to bring back the trucker hat.
The 40-year-old star of "The Ranch" on Netflix told Conan O'Brien Monday night that his hair is thinning, and he's done using chemicals to stop it.
"It's going a little bit, though,'' Kutcher said during an appearance on the late-night host's TBS show. "I'm losing it. If I really get up in there (on my scalp), guys, it's starting to disappear."
Kutcher ran his fingers through his hair, showing off a bit of a receding hairline. Luckily he's taken some pre-emptive measures for the day when it really starts to thin out.
"I'm a baseball cap guy, so I think I'm OK,'' he said. "I've established myself as a baseball cap-wearing individual. When it does go, you're not going to know that it's gone, because I'm just going to have a ball cap on."
He started trying to stave off hair loss as far back as when he was part of the hit sitcom "That '70s Show."
"When I was like 25, I noticed it was starting to go,'' he said. "I went to the hair guy doctor, and he put me on this medication called Avodart. Have you ever heard of this stuff?
"Your body produces testosterone. The byproduct of testosterone actually causes follicles to get weaker and fall out, so you take this stuff and it washes away the byproduct of testosterone. But, we don't know what else that might be used for that could be good in the body."
When it came time to have children with wife Mila Kunis, he stopped taking the Avodart. The couple has two children, daughter Wyatt, 3, and son Dimitri, 1.
"I didn't know: Is it safe to take?'' he said. "So, I stopped taking the stuff about three years ago and now I'm experiencing the hair loss. It's starting to go."
Expect the baseball cap to become a fixture before you ever see Kutcher wearing a toupee.
"I'll just let it go,'' he said. "I'll (be a) character actor or something."
Kutcher has been at ease with his thinning hair for a while. As he told Dax Shepard on the "Armchair Expert" podcast earlier this year, "I've actually become comfortable with it. I'm just good with it. I've got kids now."
