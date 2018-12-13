Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Chrissy Callahan

Ashley Tisdale is digging pink this holiday season!

The singer, who recently released new music after several years, debuted a light pink hue on Instagram and looks pretty in pastel.

In a nod to her new single, "Voices In My Head," the 33-year-old cheekily captioned the post: "The Voices In My Head made me do it."

The "High School Musical" actress is known for her signature blond locks, but hasn't shied away from the occasional strand switch-up in recent years. She's mostly toed the line between ombre, dirty blond and brown tones, so the new pink color is certainly cause for excitement.

The latter part of 2018 has been all about change for Tisdale, so a fresh new hair color seems quite appropriate. The singer released the first single off her upcoming album "Symptoms" this fall and she also launched a makeup line, Illuminate by Ashley Tisdale, from BH Cosmetics.

Colorist Dom Forletta is the stylist behind Tisdale's new pink 'do, and told TODAY Style the singer has always wanted to dye her hair pink. "She was just feeling something different and exciting and decided to go for it," he said.

The whole coloring process took about four hours and required a lot of pre-lightening in order to deposit the pink, he said.

Tisdale must really be loving pastel pink, because she also opted for a very bright pink Christmas tree this year!

The singer joins January Jones, who also recently went pink. The only question we have is: Who's next?

See some of Ashley Tisdale's best hair looks!

Up until recently, the singer was rocking a classic blond bob.

Flashback styles

Who can forget those "High School Musical" era locks?

Shaggy lob

Beachy, messy waves are one of Tisdale's signature looks.

Brunette beauty

The singer has a pretty versatile look and can wear many different hair colors with ease.

Cool chick

Posing with her dad for Father's Day, the singer looked cute with a caramel-colored hue earlier this year.

Dreamy 'do

The singer isn't afraid to show off her dark side.

Modern mane

Ombre complements this California chick.

Lady in red

Tisdale went way out of her hair comfort zone with this deep red hue in 2015.