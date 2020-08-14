Armpit hair, don't care! Ashley Graham shows off natural quarantine style

Just about everyone threw parts of their daily routines right out the window when stay-at-home orders began in the spring, and for supermodel Ashley Graham, that meant ditching her razor.

The "Pretty Big Deal" podcast host served as a virtual guest co-host Friday on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna and spoke to Jenna Bush Hager about fully embracing a laid-back "quarantine look."

"It has been full-on sweatpants," she shared. "I'm lucky if I put a bra on in the morning. I haven't shaved my armpits in I don't know how long. My mother is fully disgusted with that by the way, but it's just — things don't matter anymore."

Graham lifted her arm to reveal an unshaved underarm, to which Jenna commented, "You're just free to be you!"

A longtime body activist, Graham has also been working on embracing other parts of herself, too. When she and husband Justin Ervin welcomed their first baby in January, she noticed her body changed after carrying a child and wanted to empower other moms to feel OK with that same reality, too.

"I think for everything that I've ever stood for, it's about women being and feeling great in their skin no matter who they are," the 32-year-old told Jenna on Friday. "But now as a mother, I think it's even more important because I'm not just a role model for people who follow me, I'm a role model for (my son)."

She spoke about seeing a shift in her hips and stomach and embracing her stretch marks. Graham, who showed off what she called her "mom bod" in a Swimsuits For All photo shoot last month, said body positivity is important to convey to girls growing up today.

"As we grow and we continue to morph into better women, we need to let the next generation know that it's OK to go through all the things that you are going through, that you've been through, because I never had a role model to look up to when I was younger."

Ultimately, she told Jenna she hopes women will be kind to their bodies: "It's most important to just continue to love yourself."