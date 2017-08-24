Ashley Graham's mom wears a bikini for the 1st time in decades — and rocks it!

share tweet pin email

It’s true what they say, “like mother, like daughter.” And that’s certainly accurate when it comes to supermodel Ashley Graham.

On Aug. 22, the curvaceous beauty posted a photo of her mom, Linda Graham, looking fabulous in a red floral bikini while catching some rays poolside in Bali, Indonesia. Based on the Instagram caption — “Time to tan that tummy Mama!!! It's her first time in a (bikini) 1984!!!” — her mom hadn't worn a two-piece in over 30 years. And from where we’re sitting, she totally rocked it!

Time to tan that tummy Mama!!! It's her first time in a 👙1984!!! A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Aug 22, 2017 at 5:57am PDT

And beyond just her good looks, Ashley Graham apparently got her well-known confidence thanks to a boost from mama.

In May, during an interview with V Magazine, the 29-year-old spoke candidly about the positive impact her mom has had on her body image.

Bring your Mama to work day!!!!👯 A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Jun 25, 2017 at 4:31pm PDT

She revealed that her mom was the one who convinced her to continue pursuing a career in modeling when she wanted to give up.

“I think I hit bottom around 18. I was disgusted with myself and told my mom I was coming home. And she told me, ‘No, you’re not, because you told me that this was what you wanted and I know you’re supposed to do this. It doesn’t matter what you think about your body, because your body is supposed to change somebody’s life.’ To this day that sticks with me because I’m here today and I feel that it’s OK to have cellulite,” she told the publication.

These days, the Sports Illustrated cover girl — who has also graced the front of Vogue — and body-positive role model is inspiring women everywhere to love their own bodies.