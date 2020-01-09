Ashley Graham is taking her baby bump to the beach!

The expectant mother shows off her pregnancy curves with pride in her latest swimwear campaign, and the photos are simply stunning.

Graham, who is due to have her first child this month, just released her resort '20 swimsuit collection with longtime collaborator Swimsuits For All. In the campaign, the model celebrates her fifth anniversary designing for the size-inclusive brand and poses in a range of bikinis and one-pieces.

Throughout her pregnancy, the 32-year-old has been open about her relationship with her body and recently revealed that she's "never felt better" after gaining 50 pounds. And her body-positive attitude shows in the gorgeous photos.

Graham is due with her first child, a boy, this month. Swimsuits for All

This was the only campaign the model participated in while pregnant, and she says it was the perfect way to celebrate her changing body.

“Pregnancy has given me a whole new appreciation for my body, and designing this collection allowed me to truly embrace my new curves and my beautiful baby bump in a swimsuit” Graham told TODAY. “I hope this campaign reminds all women that they are sexy and should be celebrated at all stages in their lives.”