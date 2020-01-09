Ashley Graham is taking her baby bump to the beach!
The expectant mother shows off her pregnancy curves with pride in her latest swimwear campaign, and the photos are simply stunning.
Graham, who is due to have her first child this month, just released her resort '20 swimsuit collection with longtime collaborator Swimsuits For All. In the campaign, the model celebrates her fifth anniversary designing for the size-inclusive brand and poses in a range of bikinis and one-pieces.
Stuff We Love
Throughout her pregnancy, the 32-year-old has been open about her relationship with her body and recently revealed that she's "never felt better" after gaining 50 pounds. And her body-positive attitude shows in the gorgeous photos.
This was the only campaign the model participated in while pregnant, and she says it was the perfect way to celebrate her changing body.
“Pregnancy has given me a whole new appreciation for my body, and designing this collection allowed me to truly embrace my new curves and my beautiful baby bump in a swimsuit” Graham told TODAY. “I hope this campaign reminds all women that they are sexy and should be celebrated at all stages in their lives.”
The 11-piece resort collection, available online now, features lace-up panels, plunging necklines and a range of tropical prints, like this python cut-out one-piece. The line (all under $150) could also work as maternity swimwear — just order two sizes up.
In honor of her new collection, the model shared a cheeky video of herself digging into a tasty burger during her swimwear photo shoot on Instagram, and shared the following message with fans: "Anyone else feel like being pregnant gave you a whole new appreciation for your body?? 🙋🏻♀️ it’s also given me insights as designer and I’m so excited to see that reflected in my new @swimsuitsforall collection!"
Graham recently celebrated her first pregnancy with a revealing maternity photo shoot shot by New York City-based photographer Cass Bird.
While sharing one of the beautiful snapshots with fans, the model said she and husband Justin Ervin are eagerly awaiting the birth of their first child: "Justin and I cannot wait to be parents and we are thankful for the love and the support around us. If we could have dreamed of what our lives could have been we would’ve fallen short of how much is truly in store for us."