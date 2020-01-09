Steals and Deals are back! Save up to 75% on items to help you sleep better and stay fit in the new year

Ashley Graham shows off her baby bump in new swimwear campaign

Beach baby, beach baby!
Ashley Graham pregnant
This is Ashley Graham's latest collection for Swimwear for All.Swimsuits for All

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Chrissy Callahan

Ashley Graham is taking her baby bump to the beach!

The expectant mother shows off her pregnancy curves with pride in her latest swimwear campaign, and the photos are simply stunning.

Graham, who is due to have her first child this month, just released her resort '20 swimsuit collection with longtime collaborator Swimsuits For All. In the campaign, the model celebrates her fifth anniversary designing for the size-inclusive brand and poses in a range of bikinis and one-pieces.

Stuff We Love

Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish.

Throughout her pregnancy, the 32-year-old has been open about her relationship with her body and recently revealed that she's "never felt better" after gaining 50 pounds. And her body-positive attitude shows in the gorgeous photos.

Graham is due with her first child, a boy, this month.Swimsuits for All

This was the only campaign the model participated in while pregnant, and she says it was the perfect way to celebrate her changing body.

“Pregnancy has given me a whole new appreciation for my body, and designing this collection allowed me to truly embrace my new curves and my beautiful baby bump in a swimsuit” Graham told TODAY. “I hope this campaign reminds all women that they are sexy and should be celebrated at all stages in their lives.”

Graham poses in a range of styles, including bikinis and one-pieces.Swimsuits for All

The 11-piece resort collection, available online now, features lace-up panels, plunging necklines and a range of tropical prints, like this python cut-out one-piece. The line (all under $150) could also work as maternity swimwear — just order two sizes up.

Graham definitely has a pregnancy glow!Swimsuits for All

In honor of her new collection, the model shared a cheeky video of herself digging into a tasty burger during her swimwear photo shoot on Instagram, and shared the following message with fans: "Anyone else feel like being pregnant gave you a whole new appreciation for your body?? 🙋🏻‍♀️ it’s also given me insights as designer and I’m so excited to see that reflected in my new @swimsuitsforall collection!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7Bj7cyAUbT

Graham recently celebrated her first pregnancy with a revealing maternity photo shoot shot by New York City-based photographer Cass Bird.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6yaDf1g8Uv

While sharing one of the beautiful snapshots with fans, the model said she and husband Justin Ervin are eagerly awaiting the birth of their first child: "Justin and I cannot wait to be parents and we are thankful for the love and the support around us. If we could have dreamed of what our lives could have been we would’ve fallen short of how much is truly in store for us."

Ashley Graham on pregnancy, working out and body positivity

Oct. 30, 201908:19
Chrissy Callahan