Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

May 22, 2019, 9:32 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Chrissy Callahan

At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.



Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue. READ MORE

Looks like confidence and beauty run in the family!

After posing for a Swimsuits for All campaign with her mom last summer, Ashley Graham is back at it again. This time around, Graham tapped her younger sister, Abigail, to help model designs from her new summer collection.

Shot on the beaches of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, the gorgeous campaign celebrates the Graham sisterly bond with a series of "then-and-now" photos of the pair.

"Despite our six-year age difference and busy lifestyles, my little sister and I have always been strong presences in each other's lives," Graham said in a press release.

Ashley and Abigail are one gorgeous pair of sisters! Courtesy of Swimsuits for All

The siblings obviously had fun modeling Graham's sexy swimwear designs, but they also got a nice blast from the past while looking through old photos together.

"We've shared countless memories together and going through our childhood photos was a trip down memory lane," Graham said.

There's a six-year age difference between these siblings. Courtesy of Swimsuits for All

The supermodel was super excited to have her younger sister on hand to present her latest collection for the size-inclusive swimwear brand.

"Abigail has always been my rock, and I was honored to have her by my side during this photo shoot. Plus, she's a new mom and has never looked hotter in a swimsuit!" she said.

Looking good, ladies! Courtesy of Swimsuits for All

And the feeling was mutual.

"I love to support Ashley in everything she does, especially when it comes to promoting her message of beauty beyond size," Graham said. "I'll forever be grateful for the sisterly love we have for one another and will never forget the special moments we shared during the photo shoot in Punta Cana."

Swimming has always been a favorite pastime of these sisters. Courtesy of Swimsuits for All

The new mom also revealed how her older sister has had a positive impact on her confidence over the years.

"One time I was trying on clothes and having a hard time making the outfit work, not feeling confident in the outfit. She looked at me and said 'It is just fat, you can manipulate it.' I was like 'Wait what are you talking about?' So she grabbed a boob here and moved one there, smoothed my back out and she goes 'Boom now you look flawless.' So ever since then, all the 'tabooness,' so to say, has gone out the door for any outfits that I want to try on," she said.

And that's true sisterly love!

Shop the Ashley Graham X Swimsuits for All Collection

We want one of each style! Courtesy of Swimsuits for All

The stylish siblings modeled designs from the nine-piece swim collection that features mesh panels, netting, exotic florals and animal prints. Here are a few of our favorite pieces from the collection, all available at Swimsuits for All!

Ashley Graham X Swimsuits for All Vertex One Shoulder One Piece Swimsuit, $103, Swimsuits for All

Show a little skin in this ultrasexy, one-shoulder suit featuring full lining and an encircled shelf bra.

Ashley Graham X Swimsuits for All Majestic Plunge One Piece Swimsuit, $103, Swimsuits for All

Va-va-voom, indeed! Between the plunging neckline and the mesh insets, this one-piece is all kinds of sexy.

Ashley Graham X Swimsuits for All Artiste High Waist Bikini, $97, Swimsuits for All

Show off your fun side with this printed bikini featuring metal ring details and a self-tie cross back.

Ashley Graham X Swimsuits for All Legendary Underwire Bikini, $97, Swimsuits for All

Look beautiful in blue in this eye catching bikini featuring gold-studded detail and an underwire bra with removable soft cups.