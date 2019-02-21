Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Feb. 21, 2019, 6:58 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Chrissy Callahan

Ashley Graham just ditched her long locks!

The model traded in her signature flowing strands for a cropped cut courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan, and she looks pretty fabulous.

Graham's new cut looks gorgeous! Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Graham debuted her new lob (or long bob) on Instagram, with a shot of herself rocking a piece from her latest collaboration with clothing line Pretty Little Thing.

Marjan also teased the new style on her page.

Graham, the host of Lifetime's "American Beauty Star," is known for her long, luscious locks but it's not the first time the model has made a drastic cut like this. And she joins a growing list of celebrities who have recently joined the lob crowd.

Earlier this month, Karlie Kloss trimmed her long locks into a trendy, mid-length cut and Ariana Grande also flirted with the in-between length late last year.

We bet the model will be eager to add in some extensions soon enough, but for now, her new 'do looks pretty cool!

See Ashley Graham's past hairstyles:

Long and lovely

In recent months, Graham has been sporting her signature long locks.

Beautiful bob

Earlier in the year, she debuted a sassy bob at the Met Gala.

Long, dark and sexy

Though she often rocks a lighter brown hue, Graham occasionally goes a bit darker with her look.

Going lighter

When it comes to shades of brown, Graham is a color chameleon.

Do blondes have more fun?

In 2016, the body image activist went blonde-ish.

Lob flashback

Graham sported a side-parted lob that's somewhat similar to her new cut back in 2016.

Hello bombshell

From the very beginning, the model has always known how to rock bombshell curls with attitude.