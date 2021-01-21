Ashley Biden rocked a tuxedo on inauguration night — and it was everything

Inauguration Day was full of wonderful style moments, from Michelle Obama’s statement belt to Jill Biden’s ivory coat embroidered with U.S. state flowers — but if there’s one inauguration look that’s really breaking the internet, it’s Ashley Biden’s tuxedo.

The 39-year-old daughter of Joe and Jill Biden rocked a sleek tux on inauguration night, and people on Twitter are rightfully obsessed with the chic, unexpected look.

Ashley Biden (fourth from left) looked amazing in her sleek tuxedo as she and her family posed at the Lincoln Memorial. Pool / Getty Images

“Ashley Biden in a tux. I’m dead. Deceased. STYLE ICON,” one person tweeted.

“Poll: should I throw away my wedding dress and buy Ashley Biden's tux instead?” another person wrote.

Biden’s tuxedo is by Ralph Lauren, according to Harper’s Bazaar, and features a cropped cigarette pant and an open bow tie. The president’s daughter paired the effortlessly cool look with black stilettos and a high ponytail.

By choosing Ralph Lauren, she subtly coordinated with her dad, who also wore a Ralph Lauren suit and overcoat on Inauguration Day.

When photos started to circulate of Biden’s tux, it's safe to say people on Twitter approved of the sophisticated look.

While she may have had one of the breakout style moments of the inauguration, Biden generally keeps a low profile, rarely discussing her family in public.

She did, however, open up to TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager this week about her father becoming president in her first-ever TV interview.

Biden confirmed that while she will not have a job within her dad’s administration, she will use her platform as first daughter to advocate for causes close to her heart, including social justice, mental health, and community development and revitalization.

"I do hope to bring awareness and education to some topics, subjects that are really important,” she said.

She also shared a cute anecdote about her parents’ relationship.

"Mom really keeps Dad grounded," she told TODAY. "She will always remind him to take out the trash. Even this morning, you know, make sure to wash your bowl. Dad loves his Raisin Bran in the morning, and she's like, 'Joe, wash that bowl, don't put it in the sink.'''