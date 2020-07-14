Ariel Winter shows off her freckles in makeup-free selfie — see the look

Just days after debuting platinum blond hair, Ariel Winter went natural and showed off her beautiful makeup-free face on Instagram.

“Kindness is not that hard!!!!!” Winter, 22, wrote. “Also...quarantine is bringing out my freckles?!????”

Winter shared several close-ups of her glowing skin. In the photos she is seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt printed with the word "kindness."

Justin Mikita, who is married to Winter's "Modern Family" co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, couldn't get enough of the look.

“You’re like waaaaay gorgeous ma’am,” Mikita marveled in the comments.

Earlier this month, Winter surprised her more than 4 million Instagram followers with an icy blond do. In the caption, Winter hinted that the hue was inspired by Emilia Clarke’s “Game of Thrones” character, Daenerys Targaryen.

It's something she's been wanting to try for a while.

Last year, while speaking with Allure, Winter said she's always wanted to go “platinum white.”

Winter, who sported dark tresses as brainy Alex Dunphy on "Modern Family," has been switching up her look ever since the sitcom wrapped filming in February after 11 seasons.

“Bye bye dark hair. I don’t think I’ll miss you,” Winter wrote on Instagram at the time. A day later, she unveiled strawberry red strands.

“I think it’s important to experiment with your hair and your makeup and your look, because you never know what you like and don’t like until you try it,” Winter told Allure. “I’ve always been down to try new hair colors, makeup styles, clothing styles. I’m pretty open to trying literally anything in the beauty sector."

Can't wait to see what she does next!