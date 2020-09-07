Ariel Winter is rocking rose gold hair — see her new look!

Ariel Winter is perfectly pulling off one of the hottest quarantine beauty trends — rose gold hair!

The "Modern Family" star showed off her new hair color in an Instagram slideshow posted on Monday.

"Pinkie Pie spotted in the wild on Labor Day," the 22-year-old wrote alongside a series of photos showing her soft pink color and shoulder-length cut. Winter wore a white T-shirt, which drew attention to her new hair color, and matching light pink lipstick to complete the fun look.

Winter's new hair color seemed to be universally loved by her followers.

"SO BEAUTIFUL, Ariel!!!! I can't wait to glam you with this hair color!" wrote makeup artist Ash Holm.

"You're beautiful hehe," wrote one fan, while another asked Winter what the next hair color might be.

"Omg, you look so perfect!" someone else added.

This isn't Winter's first hair transformation since the coronavirus pandemic began. In July, she debuted a platinum blond look seemingly inspired by the "Game of Thrones" character Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke. "Winter Is Coming!!!!!!!!!!!” she captioned the series of photos.

Winter's “Modern Family” character, Alex Dunphy, always sported dark brown hair on the show, but as soon as filming for the series wrapped in February, she switched to a strawberry blond shade.

Winter isn't the only celebrity to try out the soft pink color during the pandemic. "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Teddi Mellencamp rocked the look in May. The reality star said her husband called the color "hawt" while her son, Cruz, said he thought it was "crazy."

Country singer Faith Hill also got in on the trend last month. Her husband, Tim McGraw, shared a photo of his wife rocking pink highlights in a braided hairstyle.

Anyone interested in trying out the trend at home without the commitment of permanent dye can check out Kristin Ess’ Rose Gold Temporary Tint for $12.