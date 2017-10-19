share tweet pin email

Ariel Winter is looking fierce in this pinup-style photo shoot!

The actress opened up to LePalme magazine about embracing her personal style in their fall issue, all while donning blunt bangs and striking outfits inspired by Bettie Paige and Dita Von Teese. While the bangs are temporary clip-ons, we’re loving the look!

Mike Rosenthal / LaPalme Magazine

“I wanted to take an image that Ariel has as a young Hollywood girl and just refine it a little,” creative director Derek Warburton told TODAY Style. “She has all of the elements to become a Hollywood siren and I wanted to show her the way.”

Winter is featured in a bold red dress on the cover, as well as black-and-white photos — all against the backdrop of an old Hollywood-style mansion. The "Modern Family" actress is also sporting a bright red lip, plunging necklines and sunglasses that create a glamorous vision.

As for her style in everyday life, Winter said her philosophy is that “the only person you have to please is yourself.”

“If you feel good in an outfit, and you feel good with the way with you look, then that is all that matters,” Winter said in the accompanying article. “You should rock it and feel happy about it.”

While Winter alluded to some of the negative things she’s read about herself in gossip magazines, she said she’s determined to brush past them. The actress is starting college at UCLA, and said she’s taking on this new endeavor with confidence and an open mind.

“My goal is actually to get my law degree,” Winter said. “While I love acting and will probably do it for the rest of my days, I definitely think that it’s important for me to go to school and do something I’m passionate about.”

After all, as she points out, it’s important to focus on the things that will bring her happiness.

“The only person’s opinion that matters, the only person that gets to have a say in you, is you,” Winter said in the article. “We need to spend more time pleasing ourselves and caring less about what other people say.”