Ariana Grande re-creates '13 Going on 30' party dress look on 'The Voice'

Ariana Grande loves an early 2000s throwback, and she referenced one of the most beloved rom-coms of that time, “13 Going on 30,” with her recent outfit on “The Voice.”

Grande's colorful throwback stole the show! Trae Patton / NBC

The “Positions” singer, 28, sported a re-creation of the Versace dress worn by Jennifer Garner’s character, Jenna Rink, (who’s a 13-year-old trapped in a 30-year-old’s body), as she led the crowd in a “Thriller” dance during a party.

Jennifer Garner starred as Jenna Rink in "13 Going on 30," the 2004 rom-com that has since become a fan favorite. Alamy Stock Photo

Grande’s look, which she shared on her Instagram story, was a spot-on tribute to Garner’s classic dress from the movie with its eye-catching green, blue and red design.

Grande shared a picture of her throwback look in her Instagram story. arianagrande/Instagram

While she omitted the oversized butterfly necklace worn by Garner in the film, Grande did wear similar clear, dangly earrings like the pair Garner rocked in the movie, and Grande’s pink eyeshadow, lip gloss and spiky updo were a whole early-aughts mood.

Donatella Versace also approved of the singer’s throwback look, sharing a few snapshots of Grande's outfit on her own Instagram page. She appeared to confirm that Grande was wearing an actual dress from the Versace spring 2003 collection.

“My gorgeous girl @arianagrande in Versace SS03 for her first The Voice live show!!!” the designer wrote on Instagram.

“You’re truly breathtaking!!!” Versace also wrote to Grande in her Instagram story. “I hope you enjoyed your first live show. Love u.”

This isn’t the first time Grande has paid tribute to Garner’s character in “13 Going on 30.” The singer also made a few references to the movie in the music video for her 2018 single, “thank u, next,” re-creating the scene where Jenna carries her dollhouse back to her own home after Matt, her childhood friend, breaks her heart.

It may be nearly two decades since 13-year-old Jenna Rink swapped bodies with her 30-year-old self, but her iconic Versace dress continues to live on. Last year, things came full circle as well when the actor who played the teenage version of Jenna, Christa B. Allen, now 29, wore the dress for Halloween.

