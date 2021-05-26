Ariana Grande shares 1st photos from her wedding to Dalton Gomez — see the dress!

Pop star Ariana Grande is letting fans catch a glimpse of what her wedding to Dalton Gomez looked like. The couple tied the knot earlier this month, five months after they announced their engagement.

The “Thank U, Next” singer posted a series of photos taken by Stefan Kohli on her Instagram page Wednesday commemorating the big day.

“5.15.21,” she captioned a series of photos with her in her Vera Wang dress and veil. Several of the pictures include her hugging and kissing Gomez.

Grande posted another set of shots with no caption that featured her in her dress, as well as one with her getting her hair and makeup done.

Grande wrapped up the flurry of posts with a black-and-white shot of her and Gomez kissing.

Grande’s dress was designed by Vera Wang, who shared many of the same pictures in a series of posts on her Instagram page as well.

“@ArianaGrande, to a truly magical muse, what an incredible journey this has been for all of us at Vera Wang. A joy and a honor! Wishing you and Dalton a lifetime of happiness. Photo: @photokohli,” she captioned each post.

A spokesperson for the “7 Rings” singer confirmed last week the couple tied the knot.

"They got married," the rep said in a statement to NBC News. "It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

Vogue reports the couple exchanged vows at Grande's home in Montecito, California, and that she and Wang had previously made an agreement for the designer to help when her big day arrived.

"The end result — a custom lily-white silk charmeuse empire waist column gown accented with a sculpted neckline, an exposed bra strap closure, and a plunging back — was befitting of the pop star on her big day," the magazine reported.