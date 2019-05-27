The trouble started as soon as Madame Tussauds shared pictures of the wax Grande on social media.

"You chose Classic Ari! Now we have her style nailed, you can see @arianagrande at Madame Tussauds London for 5 weeks from Friday," the museum cheerfully tweeted.

Grande's angry fans immediately responded to make it clear the museum hadn't "nailed" her look at all.

On Instagram, fans were just as outraged.

"Y’all did Ari dirty ... redo her face pronto!!!" one demanded. Another opined, "Only the ponytail and the jumper are on point."

One fan offered pointers so the museum could take another stab. "Things to fix: Nose, Makeup, Face, Everything on her face," she wrote in a huff.

Even Grande herself commented with a short yet direct, "i just wanna talk."

While Madame Tussauds' Grande figure may have missed the mark, the international museum has had better luck recently with other Hollywood celebrities.

When Madame Tussauds New York debuted its new Priyanka Chopra figure in February, fans were blown away by how perfect she was — right down to the replica of the gorgeous diamond ring given to her by hubby Nick Jonas.

And earlier this month, when the museum shared a pic of the real Kris Jenner posing next to a new wax likeness of herself, fans couldn't tell which Kris was which.

What do you think of Ariana Grande's wax figure?