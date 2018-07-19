Bye-bye, ponytail! Ariana Grande has a new lavender 'do now

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

It's a summer of big changes for Ariana Grande! The singer has a new album, a sparkly diamond ring and, now, a new shiny 'do.

The recently engaged star just debuted a light purple hair color on Instagram, captioning the post "lavender," and it's already racked up more than two million likes.

Hairstylist Josh Liu created the fun summer look, and called the look "lavender dreams." Grande showed off her new hue on Instagram just a few weeks after fiancé Pete Davidson debuted a new look of his own: a bleach blond buzz cut.

See her past looks:

Of course, Grande is no stranger to hair changes. On the July cover of British Vogue, the singer was almost unrecognizable with blond locks, subdued makeup and her typically hidden freckles on display.

Just last fall, the singer, whose new album comes out next month, briefly flirted with the lavender-adjacent color, gray.

Grande's signature hue has always been a rich brown, most often worn in a perky ponytail.

Occasionally, the "No Tears Left to Cry" songstress will play with warm highlights, too.

And she's also rocked bangs from time to time.

Grande even teased fans with a darker purple 'do that appeared to be a wig last year.

The stylish singer isn't the first to make purple hair trendy, of course. Kelly Osbourne recently returned to blond hair after years of rocking her signature purple locks.

And Pink's daughter Willow just unveiled a new, deep purple look.

We doubt Grande will keep the lavender look for her wedding, but it's certainly fun for the summer!