Get Stuff We Love

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

Bye-bye, ponytail! Ariana Grande has a new lavender 'do now

New man, new 'do!
by Chrissy Callahan /  / Updated  / Source: TODAY
Ariana Grande hair
Ariana Grande was wearing her signature ponytail in May.Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.

It's a summer of big changes for Ariana Grande! The singer has a new album, a sparkly diamond ring and, now, a new shiny 'do.

The recently engaged star just debuted a light purple hair color on Instagram, captioning the post "lavender," and it's already racked up more than two million likes.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BlYzo5pnb4t

Hairstylist Josh Liu created the fun summer look, and called the look "lavender dreams." Grande showed off her new hue on Instagram just a few weeks after fiancé Pete Davidson debuted a new look of his own: a bleach blond buzz cut.

Inside Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's whirlwind romance

Jun.22.201802:43

See her past looks:

Of course, Grande is no stranger to hair changes. On the July cover of British Vogue, the singer was almost unrecognizable with blond locks, subdued makeup and her typically hidden freckles on display.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bjm9UV8HuRy

Just last fall, the singer, whose new album comes out next month, briefly flirted with the lavender-adjacent color, gray.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZ9U-8GHYaZ

Grande's signature hue has always been a rich brown, most often worn in a perky ponytail.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BkGDKRLHKHO

Occasionally, the "No Tears Left to Cry" songstress will play with warm highlights, too.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BSjSS2hFS0j

And she's also rocked bangs from time to time.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BIOQkaJAf3a

Grande even teased fans with a darker purple 'do that appeared to be a wig last year.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXlc6tvlmkw

The stylish singer isn't the first to make purple hair trendy, of course. Kelly Osbourne recently returned to blond hair after years of rocking her signature purple locks.

And Pink's daughter Willow just unveiled a new, deep purple look.

We doubt Grande will keep the lavender look for her wedding, but it's certainly fun for the summer!

How to create Ariana Grande's signature ponytail

Oct.24.201700:40

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.
MORE FROM today