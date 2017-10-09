share tweet pin email

Ariana Grande is going gray — on purpose!

The "Into You" singer, 24, posted a photo of her new, silvery locks on Instagram, and needless to say, it’s a huge change from her signature brunette strands.

btw i (it's grey) A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Oct 7, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

Grande has been known to have fun with wigs in the past, so we’re not sure if her current look is permanent, but count us as fans of the gorgeous shade, along with the nearly four million people on Instagram who "liked" Grande’s photo of her major hair transformation.

This isn’t the first time Grande has gone gray. She donned a striking white and gray wig for her 2015 music video, “Focus.”

artwork for my single Focus in color 💭🎺 @alfredoflores #15daysTilFocus #whiteHurr A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Oct 15, 2015 at 4:43pm PDT

She’s just one of many young celebrities who have embraced the so-called "granny hair" trend. Lady Gaga rocked silvery waves when she performed at the Oscars in 2015 and several other stars — including Jennifer Lawrence, Rihanna and Pink — have opted for icy strands in recent years.

Getty Images file Gray and gorgeous! Lady Gaga performs during the 2015 Oscars.

Grande has experimented with lighter hair colors in the past, swapping her brown ponytail for a platinum one when she appeared on "The Tonight Show" in September 2016.

NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Grande tried blond hair for an appearance on "The Tonight Show" in September 2016.

More often than not, though, Grande sports sleek, brunette hair with warm highlights, usually swept up into her trademark high ponytail.

Getty Images Grande performs at "A Concert for Charlottesville" in Charlottesville, Virginia on Sept. 24.

If her new, silvery color is permanent, it would be a major leap for Grande, who has spoken in the past about the toll that constant dye jobs took on hair during her years playing Cat Valentine in two Nickelodeon teen sitcoms, “Victorious” and “Sam & Cat.”

“I had to bleach my hair and dye it red every other week for the first four years of playing Cat,” Grande revealed on Facebook in 2014. “As one would assume, that completely destroyed my hair … My real hair is back to brown and I wear extensions.”

This makes us suspect that her current gray shade may not be here to stay, but one thing's for sure: The talented singer is gorgeous with any hair color!

