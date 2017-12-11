Are the dress and tin the same color? Dylan Dreyer sparks a debate

Some people think you shouldn't believe anything you can't see with your own two eyes. But what if even your eyes deceive you?!

On Saturday, TODAY's Dylan Dreyer called on Instagram for backup after a disagreement erupted at work over the color of a dress. (Does that situation sound familiar to anyone else?)

"Help!!" Dylan captioned the photo. "Debate in the makeup room: I think these blues are the exact same color. Everyone else thinks one is purple and one is blue #sameordifferent."

As of Sunday afternoon, over 1,800 commenters were divided on whether the dress is blue, like the Vaseline tin, or purple. (Well, except for the few who saw gold and white!)

At the time of the other blue dress debate, eye surgeon Paul Dougherty told TODAY that the disconnect stems from "a perception issue."