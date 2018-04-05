Get Stuff We Love

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

Anne Hathaway is gaining weight for a movie — and has a message for fat-shamers

The Oscar winner sent a powerful message to online trolls who like to criticize women's bodies.

by Gina Vivinetto / / Source: TODAY
Anne Hathaway is ready for the body-shamers.PAUL BUCK / EPA

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Anne Hathaway is shutting down the haters before they can even begin.

The "Devil Wears Prada" star, who's putting on a few pounds for an upcoming film project, took to Instagram to share a video of herself working out — and to send a powerful message to online trolls who like to criticize women's bodies.

"I am gaining weight for a movie role and it is going well. To all the people who are going to fat shame me in the upcoming months, it’s not me, it’s you. Peace xx," wrote Hathaway, 35.

"P.S," she joked, "I wanted to set this to Queen’s 'Fat Bottomed Girls' but copyright said (no)."

 "Continued peace," the actress ended her message. Han Myung-Gu / WireImage

It's hardly the first time the Oscar winner has called out cruel body-shamers.

In August 2016, Hathaway, who welcomed 2-year-old son Jonathan just months before, shared a pic of one of her post-baby fashion choices — a pair of jeans cut into shorts — and in the caption she explained why women should never feel bad about their bodies.

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Think you're a size medium? So do these 31 women, because clothing sizes don't make sense

01:49

"There is no shame in gaining weight during pregnancy (or ever)," she wrote. "There is no shame if it takes longer than you think it will to lose the weight (if you want to lose it at all). There is no shame in finally breaking down and making your own jean shorts because last summer's are just too dang short for this summer's thighs."

After all, Hathaway added, "Bodies change. Bodies grow. Bodies shrink. It's all love (don't let anyone tell you otherwise.)"

Why Kelly Clarkson doesn't let body shamers tear her down

00:40

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.
MORE FROM today

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend today.com to a friend or colleague?

0 = Very unlikely
10 = Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Leave your email if you’d like us to respond. (Optional)

Please enter a valid email address

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making today.com a better place.