Anne Hathaway is gaining weight for a movie — and has a message for fat-shamers

Anne Hathaway is shutting down the haters before they can even begin.
The "Devil Wears Prada" star, who's putting on a few pounds for an upcoming film project, took to Instagram to share a video of herself working out — and to send a powerful message to online trolls who like to criticize women's bodies.
"I am gaining weight for a movie role and it is going well. To all the people who are going to fat shame me in the upcoming months, it’s not me, it’s you. Peace xx," wrote Hathaway, 35.
"P.S," she joked, "I wanted to set this to Queen’s 'Fat Bottomed Girls' but copyright said (no)."
It's hardly the first time the Oscar winner has called out cruel body-shamers.
In August 2016, Hathaway, who welcomed 2-year-old son Jonathan just months before, shared a pic of one of her post-baby fashion choices — a pair of jeans cut into shorts — and in the caption she explained why women should never feel bad about their bodies.
"There is no shame in gaining weight during pregnancy (or ever)," she wrote. "There is no shame if it takes longer than you think it will to lose the weight (if you want to lose it at all). There is no shame in finally breaking down and making your own jean shorts because last summer's are just too dang short for this summer's thighs."
After all, Hathaway added, "Bodies change. Bodies grow. Bodies shrink. It's all love (don't let anyone tell you otherwise.)"