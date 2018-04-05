Anne Hathaway is gaining weight for a movie — and has a message for fat-shamers

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Anne Hathaway is shutting down the haters before they can even begin.

The "Devil Wears Prada" star, who's putting on a few pounds for an upcoming film project, took to Instagram to share a video of herself working out — and to send a powerful message to online trolls who like to criticize women's bodies.

"I am gaining weight for a movie role and it is going well. To all the people who are going to fat shame me in the upcoming months, it’s not me, it’s you. Peace xx," wrote Hathaway, 35.

"P.S," she joked, "I wanted to set this to Queen’s 'Fat Bottomed Girls' but copyright said (no)."

"Continued peace," the actress ended her message. Han Myung-Gu / WireImage

It's hardly the first time the Oscar winner has called out cruel body-shamers.

In August 2016, Hathaway, who welcomed 2-year-old son Jonathan just months before, shared a pic of one of her post-baby fashion choices — a pair of jeans cut into shorts — and in the caption she explained why women should never feel bad about their bodies.