Anne Hathaway dyed her hair blond — see her new look!

It took five years, but Anne Hathaway is back to blonde! The "Ocean's 8" actress showed off a new coppery hue at last week's Venice Film Festival, and we can't stop staring.

While stepping out with hubby Adam Shulman, Hathaway gave us a close-up look at her new shoulder-length, bronzed color and we think it looks pretty darn refreshing for fall. The 35-year-old is known for her signature brunette locks, so we take note any time she switches up her strands.

Before you get used to Hathaway's pretty new color, it seems like her 'do is just for a role, as Allure reported back in July. The actress is filming a new Netflix drama, "The Last Thing He Wanted," so she might just return to her hair comfort zone before too long.

In the meantime, we're just enjoying the fall hair inspiration!

See some of her past 'dos:

This isn't the first time Hathaway has strayed away from her brunette roots, though. She famously bleached her hair before the 2013 Met Gala.

Hathaway tried out bleach blond hair at the 2013 Met Gala. Getty Images

"It's just something I wanted to do forever and this seemed like a really good opportunity to give it a go," Hathaway told E! at the time.

While promoting “Ocean’s 8,” she stayed true to her glossy, long roots on the red carpet earlier this summer.

Just this May, Hathaway was rocking some summery highlights. Perhaps she was hinting at hair changes to come?

Sporting a sassy lob and her signature chocolate brown locks, Hathaway posed with her glam squad back in 2016.

Well hello, bombshell! After sporting a flirty pixie for quite some time, the actress went full-on glam with a voluminous bob in 2015.

When Hathaway took home an Oscar for best supporting actress for her role in "Les Miserables" in 2013, she shared the stage with her fabulous pixie cut — no matter what the haters say.