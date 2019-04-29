Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

April 29, 2019

Hello, layers!

Anne Hathaway is grabbing inspiration from the classic 1970s shag with her new and gorgeous textured haircut.

The actress’s hairstylist, Adir Abergel, debuted photos of her latest shoulder-length ‘do on Instagram, captioning one pic, “New cut. New vibes.”

The 36-year-old's modern, fresh cut features piece-y waves that gorgeously frame her face. Her side swept fringe also proves a little wispiness is the key to rocking effortless bangs in the warmer months.

In another photo posted by Abergel, Hathaway's warm, auburn highlights are on display.

“This cut is perfect if you have straight or wavy hair,” he wrote in the caption, along with tips for achieving this look.

Abergel, who also serves as creative director for the hair care brand Virtue Labs, recommends applying Virtue Labs Volumizing Primer and giving your hair a “rough dry.” Next, use a 1-inch curling iron to add random waves, and then finish it off by using a diffuser, Virtue Labs Moisture-Defining Whip and Kristin Ess Weightless Shine Working Serum.

Abergel didn't say what curling iron he uses on his clients, but this Hot Tools curling iron is recommended by Redken artist Jillian Bono.

While Abergel didn't recommend a specific diffuser, this one from Dyson is a favorite of celebrity hairstylist Kendall Dorsey.

Hathaway's shagalicious look isn't the first dramatic chop for the actress. Let's take a walk down memory lane.

In 2010, Hathaway had long locks and was often pictured with voluminous, wavy blowouts like this one.

Hathaway at the "Love and Other Drugs" premiere in 2010. Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

A couple years after that, she chopped her hair into this chic pixie, seen below at the 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Who can forget this gorgeous pixie? C Flanigan / FilmMagic

Later, she tried out a stunning platinum hue. The edgy cut and color were perfect for the "Punk: Chaos to Couture" theme of the 2013 Met Gala.

Anne Hathaway rocked a platinum bouffant at the 2013 Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

As of recent, though, she's gone back to her brown roots. Here she is in early March with longer, straighter locks.

Hathaway's latest cut is definitely a new look for the actress, but she looks gorgeous with long hair, short hair and everything in between!