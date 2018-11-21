Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Chrissy Callahan

Anne Hathaway has a fiery new 'do, just in time for Thanksgiving!

The Oscar-winning actress, 36, was spotted rocking a deep red hue while in New York City this week, and definitely made us do a double take.

Anne just went red! Felipe Ramales/SplashNews

It's been a busy season of new hair colors for Hathaway, who most recently returned to her signature brunette locks for the Hollywood Film Awards earlier this month.

Earlier this month, Hathaway was a brunette. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Back in September, the "Ocean's 8" star flirted with a coppery hue at Paris Fashion Week.

This fall has been a busy hair season for Hathaway! Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

She also sported a red-meets-brown color at the Human Rights Campaign National Dinner the same month.

Back in September, the actress had a brown hair color with a touch of red. Paul Morigi / Getty Images

Hathaway typically sticks with her classic brown locks but she has been known to switch things up on occasion. Take her stint as a blonde in 2013, for instance.

Anne Hathaway went blonde in 2013. Getty Images

The actress also tested the "Short hair, don't hair" theory when she cut her long locks into a bold pixie cut for "Les Miserables."

It's too soon to tell whether the actress personally chose the new rich red color or if it's for a role, but one thing's certain: She's definitely rocking that red!