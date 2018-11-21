Get Stuff We Love

By Chrissy Callahan

Anne Hathaway has a fiery new 'do, just in time for Thanksgiving!

The Oscar-winning actress, 36, was spotted rocking a deep red hue while in New York City this week, and definitely made us do a double take.

EXCLUSIVE: Anne Hathaway was spotted with red hair while filming a movie in New York City
Anne just went red!Felipe Ramales/SplashNews

It's been a busy season of new hair colors for Hathaway, who most recently returned to her signature brunette locks for the Hollywood Film Awards earlier this month.

Image: 22nd Annual Hollywood Film Awards - Red Carpet
Earlier this month, Hathaway was a brunette.Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Back in September, the "Ocean's 8" star flirted with a coppery hue at Paris Fashion Week.

Givenchy : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019
This fall has been a busy hair season for Hathaway!Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

She also sported a red-meets-brown color at the Human Rights Campaign National Dinner the same month.

22nd Annual Human Rights Campaign National Dinner
Back in September, the actress had a brown hair color with a touch of red.Paul Morigi / Getty Images

Hathaway typically sticks with her classic brown locks but she has been known to switch things up on occasion. Take her stint as a blonde in 2013, for instance.

Anne Hathaway blonde hair circa 2013
Anne Hathaway went blonde in 2013.Getty Images

The actress also tested the "Short hair, don't hair" theory when she cut her long locks into a bold pixie cut for "Les Miserables."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bf60hoklcC3

It's too soon to tell whether the actress personally chose the new rich red color or if it's for a role, but one thing's certain: She's definitely rocking that red!

