The Jolie-Pitt kids keep it all in the family ... At least when it comes to fashion.

For the second time in a week, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is making a red carpet fashion statement.

At Marvel's "Eternals" London premiere on Wednesday, the 15-year-old walked the red carpet alongside her famous family wearing her own version of a black-and-white Dior gown originally worn by Jolie in 2019.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Zahara Jolie-Pitt attend the London premiere of "The Eternals" on Oct. 27, 2021. Karwai Tang / WireImage

The dress, worn by her famous mom for a "Maleficent" press conference, appears to have been shortened from the original and was paired with black flats.

Director Joachim Ronning, actors Sam Riley, Harris Dickinson, Elle Fanning, Angelina Jolie, Michelle Pfeiffer, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Ed Skrein participate in the global press conference for "Disney's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" on Sept. 30, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Disney

Shiloh was joined by four of her five siblings on the red carpet: Maddox, 20, Zahara, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13. Brother Pax Thien, 17, was not in attendance.

It's not the first time one of Jolie's kids has worn something straight out of her own closet.

Zahara borrowed her mom's beaded Elie Saab gown —which Jolie originally wore to the Academy Awards in 2014 —for the "Eternals" Los Angeles premiere on Oct. 19.

"My kids are all mixed with vintage, and in my old Oscars dress,” Jolie told “Entertainment Tonight." “We did all vintage and upcycled my old stuff.”

In the film, Jolie portrays Thena, one of the Eternals. They're an immortal alien race that come out of hiding after thousands of years to protect the Earth from their evil counterparts, the Deviants. Jolie's Thena can form weapons out of cosmic energy.

The film is set to release on Nov. 5.