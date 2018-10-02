Andie MacDowell makes her runway modeling comeback — at 60 years old!

MacDowell joined an all-star lineup of models — including Eva Longora, Elle Fanning and Duckie Thot — for the event, which arguably blew last year's fashion show on the Champs-Élysées out of the water.

While she's also known for her acting roles in hits like "Groundhog Day," MacDowell got her start modeling in Paris at the age of 20, so this return trip to the City of Light was pretty sweet.

“I haven’t walked a show in a long time,” she told Vogue, adding that the experience made her fall in love with Paris once again. “This city is where I got my education and grew up in so many ways. Oh, and learned how to wear red lipstick.”