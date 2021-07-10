Gray glamour! Andie MacDowell and more embrace natural hair color on red carpet

A stunning silver streak flashed across the red carpet at the 74th Cannes Film Festival earlier this week as actors rocked their beautiful and natural gray hair.

Once something to cover up, gray hair is now trending on the French Riviera with women of all ages showing off their eye-catching gray locks.

Andie Macdowell showed off her playful side on the red carpet for the "Tout S'est Bien Passe (Everything Went Fine)" screening in Cannes on July 7. Dominique Charriau / WireImage / Getty Images

Andie MacDowell struck a fun and glamorous pose with her mane of gray curls, which she previously said she had decided to embrace during the coronavirus pandemic. The "Groundhog Day" actor said on "The Drew Barrymore Show" back in February that her family helped her make the choice to go au naturel.

"I wasn't coloring my hair ... and then you could see my roots, and my daughters kept telling me that I looked badass. And the idea that I could look badass really appealed to me," said the 63-year-old star. "So I went for it and I'm enjoying it." She also said she prefers to describe her hair color as a sexy "silver" as opposed to gray.

This past week, MacDowell was at Cannes in partnership with L’Oréal Paris and showed off her voluminous curls with a blue, beaded Prada gown on the first night of the festival.

"Thank you for making me chic @lorealparis #worthit @lorealcannes For reminding us all we are worth it," the star posted on Instagram.

"QUEEN!!!!" posted Lisa Rinna.

"You're such a stunning beauty," wrote model Helena Christensen.

Foster, who grew up going to a French school, was able to use her French at Cannes. Marc Piasecki / FilmMagic / Getty Images

MacDowell wasn't the only celebrity to showcase their gray hair on the red carpet.

Jodie Foster, 58, walked the red carpet with gray strands that framed her face, along with her wife, Alexandra Hedison, who also sported gray streaks in her hair. Foster received an honorary Palme d’Or award for lifetime achievement at Cannes.