Amy Schumer reveals the reason for her race to the altar in moving wedding video

Amy Schumer's made audiences laugh for years, and now she's bringing on the (happy) tears.

The actress-comedian stunned fans when she revealed she married chef Chris Fischer in a secret ceremony two weeks ago — just months after they started dating and days after the couple confirmed that they were together at all.

So what prompted her to skip the usual pre-wedding wait and race to the altar? A newly released wedding video answers that question.

Schumer shared the clip on Instagram Wednesday, and her explanation was part of her vows.

Fischer spoke first, saying, "I love you Amy. You bring happiness and joy to every part of my life. You are the best thing that ever happened to me. I love you with every piece of my heart."

When it was the "Inside Amy Schumer" star's turn to talk, she broke the brief silence with a joke, taking the mic and declaring, "I just wanted to plug some of my road dates..."

That line had the wedding guests giggling, but soon they changed their tone as she changed hers.

"People are wondering why the rush? Why so fast?" she said with tears welling up in her eyes. "And it's because I truly cannot wait another second to be your wife."

It's as simple as that.

The 36-year-old then declared her love — just as he had before her.

The one-minute clip cut to a few sweetly sentimental scenes of friends and family, including Schumer's father, Gorden, and her BFF Jennifer Lawrence. And as if all of that wasn't enough to get the waterworks going, the fact that it was all set to The Get Down Boys beautiful, stripped-down version of Kermit the Frog's "Rainbow Connection" somehow seals the deal.