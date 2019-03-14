Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

March 14, 2019, 2:14 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Kayla Boyd and Courtney Gisriel

This week, Ambush Makeover is back with two transformations that will knock your socks off!

Style expert Jill Martin and celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari plucked two lucky ladies from the TODAY plaza for a morning filled with hair and makeup and fresh new looks.

Read on for everything you need to recreate the looks at home!

Sammie McCollum

Sammie McCollum recently got married and is celebrating starting a new job this year! She's always wanted to dye her hair, and Licari delivered! Martin complemented the look with some fun and flirty pieces she can wear on date nights.

Red Dress

Spain Dress in Coral, $250, By Marina Bulatkina

Martin picked this feminine red dress to complement McCollum's new look. The flirty hemline is perfect for a romantic dinner for two.

Off-the-Shoulder Cocktail Dress, $13, Amazon

We also like this off-the-shoulder option in a similar color. It's racked up over 1,500 reviews on Amazon and seems like the perfect dress for a fancy night out.

For more red dresses, check out:

Scallop-Trimmed Skater Dress, Kohl's

Draper James Solid Flutter Dress, Saks Fifth Avenue

Beaded Earrings

Rianne Drop Earrings, $44, BaubleBar

Martin loved these beaded earrings because they add a young, fun accent to the formal looking dress.

Beaded Disc Earrings, $10, Amazon

If you're looking for something even more dramatic, these earrings offer layers of beads for a fun, playful addition.

For more beaded earrings, check out:

Floral Motif Beaded Earrings, Kohl's

Beaded Tassel Hoops, Nordstrom

Classic Pumps

Olivia Embossed-Leather Pumps, $130, White House Black Market

You can't go wrong with a classic pair of pumps! Martin opted for this style in a silver pair, and though they aren't available online in that color, we love the black as well!

Closed-Toe Kitten Heel Pump, $14-25, Amazon

If the silver's more your speed, this pair from Amazon is well-liked with a 4-star rating from over 470 reviews.

For more classic pumps, check out:

Journee Collection Women's High Heels, Kohl's

Michael Kors Leather Pumps, Saks Fifth Avenue

Marla Milling

Marla Milling is visiting New York City for the first time with her daughter, who is on her college spring break. Milling is in between hairdressers and is looking for a new hairdo for spring. Of course, there's no better place to get one than an Ambush Makeover!

Black & White Top

Geo Stripe Print V-Cross Bar Cut-Out Top, $89, Clara Sunwoo

This black and white geometric top is very chic. It features a round neckline and elbow length dolman sleeves. It's also wrinkle resistant and breathable.

MuCoo Color Block Cold Shoulder Top, $19, Amazon

This color block black and white top is a similar option that features cut out shoulders. It's also available in blue and burgundy.

For more black and white tops, check out:

8 By Yoox Top, Yoox

Modcloth Doubly Delightful Top, Nordstrom

Black Skinny Jeans

Performance Stretch Skinny Jeans In Black, $89, Ann Taylor

Every woman needs a pair of black skinny jeans in her closet. They're perfect for dressing up or dressing down. And these ones stretchy, comfy and flattering.

Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Modern Skinny Jeans, $25, Amazon

These black skinny jeans are an Amazon No. 1 best-seller. They're a blend of cotton, polyester and elastane, so they're sure to be comfortable. With over 2,200 reviews, the pants have a 4.5-star rating.

For more black skinny jeans, check out:

Saint Laurent Denim Pants, Yoox

L'Agence Margot High-Rise Ankle Skinny Jeans, Saks Fifth Avenue

Beaded Statement Earrings

Capella Drop Earrings, $36, BaubleBar

These fun statement earrings are a great spring look. They're bold and feature delicate beadwork. In addition to the white, they are also available in turquoise.

NLCAC Beaded Tassel Earrings, $9, Amazon

These white beaded earrings are a less expensive option with a similar elegant vibe. The tassel style is very on trend and they come in a wide variety of color options.

For more beaded statement earrings, check out:

Oscar de la Renta Beaded Clip-On Earrings, Saks Fifth Avenue

BaubleBar Mini Rianne Beaded Drop Earrings, Nordstrom

