We couldn't imagine a better way to kick off a beautiful morning on the plaza Thursday than with an Ambush Makeover!

Style expert Jill Martin and celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari surprised two deserving ladies with new looks and hairstyles that are nothing short of glamorous.

Read on to get the looks yourself!

Laurie Russell

Laurie Russell was visiting from Boise, Idaho, to celebrate her 20th anniversary with her husband, Mark, her daughter Anastasia's Sweet 16 and her son Noah's graduation. With this makeover, she can celebrate in style!

Floral Print Dress

Tulip Belted Maxi Dress

This sleeveless maxi dress is a perfect piece for your next day trip or summer outing. Martin chose this flowy maxi dress for its flattering V-neck and slimming self-tie belt that sits at the waist.

Floral Print Wrap Dress

For a similar look, this floral print wrap dress boasts a vivid print and flowy fit. Plus, the fitted waist brings an equally flattering look.

Wedge Sandals

Kristin Wedge

Martin selected these metallic wedge sandals that add a summer vibe to any outfit. They are the perfect shoe to pair with a maxi dress!

Jill Leather Espadrille Platform Wedge Sandal

For the same metallic look but a more open shoe, you can't go wrong with these Michael Kors sandals. They're currently on sale for 30% off, but you can score an additional 50% off with a discount that is applied at checkout.

Fringe Drop Earrings

Laniyah Fringe Drop Earrings

Martin chose these beautiful fringe earrings for their ability to add some flair to any outfit. Plus, we're loving the tassel trend for summer.

Beaded Tassel Earrings

These beaded earrings are just as cute and won't break the bank.

Thigh Slimmer

High Waist Thigh Slimmer

This breathable and sleek thigh slimmer will provide the slimming look and the comfort you need.

Naomi and Nicole High Waist Thigh Slimmer

Available in two different color options, this thigh slimmer stays in place all day and is affordable.

Full Coverage Bra

Bra-llelujah! Full Coverage Bra

This especially soft bra provides the support you need and is crafted with a soft fabric that you will love! Better yet, this bestseller is currently on sale so you can save more than $20 on this essential.

Warner's Full Coverage Bra

This full coverage bra offers comfort at a smaller price tag and has earned over 2,000 reviews on Amazon.

Theresa Jackson

Theresa Jackson is visiting the Big Apple and dropped by the plaza with her cousin. She had previously visited TODAY three times in hopes of receiving an Ambush Makeover. Turns out the fourth time was the charm!

Halter Jumpsuit

Twist Halter Neck Jumpsuit

Martin chose a chic black jumpsuit as the centerpiece of Jackson's outfit. The above similar option has a fun halter neckline, and the chiffon material adds a touch of flair.

Moment for Life Halter Jumpsuit

This similar option from Nordstrom features a halter neckline and a flowing silhouette that'll help you stay cool on hot nights.

Black Cardigan

Mesh Sleeve Cardigan Shrug

Martin chose this complementary cardigan to top off the look. With mesh sleeves and a solid drape, it adds a layered detail to a simple outfit.

Lace Open-Front Cardigan

This lace cardigan from Macy's elevates any look with its delicate pattern and comfortable fit.

Shapewear

High Waist Thigh Slimmer

Martin also added these thigh slimmers to make sure that the jumpsuit fit perfectly. With breathable silicone on the hems, it stays perfectly placed, and the compression fabric helps tone and shape.

Spanx Higher Power Shorts

These classic shorts from Spanx provide a slimming effect, and the high waist won't move an inch.

