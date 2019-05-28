At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.
During the warmer months, we usually try to avoid wearing a lot of layers, but one piece of outerwear is sometimes necessary: a rain jacket.
Finding the right one can be a challenge, because the jacket needs to have good coverage to keep you dry, but it also shouldn't leave you too hot and sweaty. So when we came across this popular option on Amazon, we were definitely intrigued.
Doreyi Packable Rain Jacket, $28, Amazon
This rain jacket is a No. 1 best-seller and has seen an 8,159% increase in sales in the last 24 hours, according to Amazon's Movers and Shakers page. It's available in sizes extra-small to double extra-large, and it comes in black, green, gray and navy.
Some of the coat's key features, according to the brand, are that it's waterproof, breathable and quick-drying. It can also provide protection from wind and the sun's rays (sounds silly, but the jacket's so cute you may want to wear it even when it's not raining!). It even comes with a small carrying pouch for packing and storing the jacket.
While we haven't tried it out yet, it's already received accolades from other publications. Last month, Health included it in its list of 15 must-have rain jackets, naming it the best cheap raincoat.
It has a 4.1-star rating, and judging by the reviews, customers seem to be very happy with the look, fit and quality.
"The stylish coat, with good color and comfortable wear, is the perfect choice for spring and summer," one reviewer shared.
Another enthusiastic buyer wrote, "This is a perfect summer raincoat. It’s very lightweight, gives full coverage, has great pocket space and a hood!"
Have we found the summer version of the popular Orolay coat? Maybe!
