April 23, 2019, 4:00 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Kristin Granero

Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue. READ MORE

When it comes to beauty products, we're always looking for a bargain.

Amazon has become increasingly popular with consumers for its seemingly endless supply of options and recently capitalized on the budget beauty craze with a new affordable skin care line of its own.

Now, as uncovered by People, we’re discovering there’s even more than meets the eye thanks to a special Amazon outlet offering thousands of discounted overstock items, including a beauty sub-outlet offering makeup, skin care, hair care, fragrance, tools and beyond.

Not only does this mean you just might be able to reunite with the ‘unicorn’ beauty product you regretted not purchasing in bulk, but you can now snag it for up to 30% off.

Read on for some of our top picks from brands like The Body Shop, Garnier, Burt’s Bees and Remington, and visit the online outlet for more products available for your discounted shopping pleasure.

1. Neutrogena SkinClearing Oil-Free Makeup, $12 (originally $14), Amazon

Recommended for those with oily, acne-prone skin, this blemish treatment and foundation in one from Neutrogena contains salicylic acid to help prevent and treat future breakouts. Scoop it up in one of 14 shades.

2. The Body Shop Body Butters Spinner Gift Set, $16 (originally $18), Amazon

This adorable, limited-edition spinner set from The Body Shop features three mini body butter tubs in some of the brand’s most beloved scents. We love the Shea and Almond Milk & Honey for colder months, British Rose for spring and Strawberry and Mango come summer.

3. L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Original Mascara in Carbon Black, $16 for 3-pack, Amazon

L’Oreal Paris’ Voluminous Mascara has remained a drugstore staple for makeup artists and celebrities (among them Kate Moss) for years. Grab this three-pack in Carbon Black before anyone else catches on.

4. Bed Head Second Day Styling 1” Flat Iron, $23, Amazon

Skip a wash (or a few) with this budget-friendly flat iron from Bed Head. It features three settings — Wash Day, Second Day and Third Day — for applying just the right amount of heat based on where you are in your shower cycle and nothing more. The tourmaline and ceramic plates also help to reduce and minimize frizz.

5. Garnier SkinActive Anti-Aging Kit, $37, Amazon

This retinol-infused anti-aging regimen from Garnier includes a day, night and eye cream developed to help firm skin, improve elasticity and reduce the appearance of wrinkles for a more youthful appearance. Reviewers have commented that it’s comparable to, if not better than, some of the high-end skincare products they’ve used.

6. Maybelline Balm-y Day Fundle, $26, Amazon

This bundle of fun (hence the term ‘fundle’) from Maybelline includes the brand’s The Colossal Volum’ Express Waterproof Mascara, Baby Lips Dr. Rescue Medicated Balm and Baby Skin Instant Pore Eraser all wrapped up in a colorful, lip-print towel. Grab a kit for last-minute trips to the park or beach.

7. Remington Hair Dryer with Thermaluxe Advanced Thermal Technology, $30, Amazon

This smart tool from Remington was designed to optimize heat levels while drying to minimize damage and frizz. Reviewers have also come to love on it for its fast drying time and lightweight design.

8. Burt’s Bees Boldly Beautiful Gift Set, $33, Amazon

This gift set from Burt’s Bees has all of the essentials — including the brand’s Facial Cleansing Towelettes, Nourishing Mascara, Dusky Woods Eye Shadow and Glow Up Crayon — for creating and removing a bold look with ease. The lip crayon can also be used to add a flush of color to cheeks in a pinch.

