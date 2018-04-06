Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Amazon Prime just got a lot more stylish!

The online retailer that brought you free two-day shipping and Whole Foods groceries recently launched Prime Wardrobe, a shopping service that allows you to try clothes on at home before you buy them.

First, customers order clothing and accessories at no upfront charge. Shoppers have a week to try on the clothing, and then they can send back anything they don’t want using a prepaid UPS shipping label. Shoppers only pay for what they keep.

Currently, Prime Wardrobe is available to select Amazon Prime members (if you aren't a Prime member, start your free 30-day trial), and you have to request an invitation to join.

If you do manage to snag an invite, there are no extra fees for the service on top of your normal Amazon Prime subscription.

Not all clothing sold on Amazon is included in the service, but there are plenty of eligible items across departments for women, men, girls, boys and baby. Some shoes and accessories are also included in the deal.

This try-before-you-buy concept is nothing new to Amazon. The company also recently launched Prime Samples, a service that lets customers sample many items for $2 to $4 each.

Here are just a few items you can try on at home using Amazon Prime Wardrobe.

Daily Ritual Dress

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

NYDJ Jeans

Ella Moon Top

Splendid Kids Dress

U.S. Polo Assn. Clothing Set

Disney Baby Romper

