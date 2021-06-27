Amanda Kloots reveals poignant tattoo honoring son and late husband Nick Cordero

Amanda Kloots is honoring her late husband, Nick Cordero, in a special way.

Kloots, 39, debuted her brand new tattoo on Instagram on Sunday. She snapped a photo of the delicate tattoo, a three-striped rainbow on the inside of her wrist. In the caption, she penned a short note about the meaning behind her new ink.

“A rainbow is a sign of hope and a symbol of magical blessings to come,” she wrote. “It reminds me of 'our house' and the three lines are for Nick, me and Elvis 🌈.”

The late Broadway star died last July at the age of 41 after a monthslong battle with the coronavirus. COVID-19 left his lungs “severely damaged,” and his right leg had to be amputated due to blood clots.

Kloots and Cordero shared one child together, their 2-year-old son, Elvis.

Earlier this year, the new co-host of the CBS show “The Talk” opened up to TODAY Parents about being a single mother and how her young son takes after his father. The biggest struggles for her came along when her son hit developmental milestones.

“Elvis will do something so adorable, and I just wish Nick could be there to see him do it,” Kloots said. “He’s saying a ton of words and running around and just like his dad he’s curious about how things work.”

At the beginning of June, the fitness instructor reflected on her marriage to Cordero, saying in an interview with The New York Times that she “was not a good wife." The couple tied the knot in 2017, and two years later, after Cordero finished his role in “A Bronx Tale” on Broadway, he wanted to pivot to a career in songwriting.

“I was not understanding any of it,” she explained. “I was like, ‘This is a waste of time, and we have no money.’ He did not feel supported by me. I wasn’t supportive.”

The couple had a disagreement about moving to Los Angeles, as well. The late actor thought the move might open up more avenues for TV acting and songwriting. Kloots, however, wanted to stay in New York City so she could remain close to family and continue her budding career as a fitness instructor.

“We fought about it for a year,” she said, “I finally came to a place of, ‘This is marriage, you have to compromise.’”

Since his death last year, Kloots admitted that she “learned to appreciate his music too late,” but now she is “determined to keep his voice alive.”

