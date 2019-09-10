Amanda Bynes just joined Instagram again — and her first post showed off a brand-new look.

The 33-year-old actress has long, hot-pink hair and a septum piercing in the mirror selfie, which she captioned with a kissing-face emoji.

Fans filled the comments with positive comments about her new look and many were excited to see the actress return to Instagram after years of minimal social media activity. The account quickly garnered more than 16,000 followers by publish time. (She has since disabled the comments.)

In 2014, Bynes announced on Twitter that she had been diagnosed with bipolar affective disorder and manic-depression, offering it as an explanation for the bizarre tweets she had shared in the years leading up to the diagnosis. By March 2015, she had almost stopped tweeting entirely. She's only used social media sparingly since then, and most of her tweets have been deleted. Before announcing her return to Instagram, her most recent tweet was from June, when she announced her graduation from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising.

Bynes has also dealt with impersonators on both Twitter and Instagram. She's called for impersonator accounts to be deleted, often using her own Twitter account to clarify which accounts were real and which were fake. However, those tweets appear to have also been deleted.

In 2018, Bynes told Paper Magazine that she was "ashamed" of her previous social media behavior.

"I'm really ashamed and embarrassed with the things I said," she told the magazine. "I can't turn back time but if I could, I would. And I'm so sorry to whoever I hurt and whoever I lied about because it truly eats away at me. It makes me feel so horrible and sick to my stomach and sad ... Everything I worked my whole life to achieve, I kind of ruined it all through Twitter."