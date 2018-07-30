Amal Clooney's date-night dress has the perfect summertime feel — see the pic

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Amal Clooney continues to wow us with her style game — even when she's out to dinner with friends!

Over the weekend, Clooney and her hubby, George, enjoyed a little rest and relaxation along Lake Como in northern Italy.

The pair enjoyed a date night with fashion designer Stella McCartney and her hubby, Alasdhair Willis, at the Villa D’Este restaurant, and pics from the outing have fans squealing over Clooney's cute coastal minidress.

The internet is abuzz over Amal Clooney's festive Monse top. XPOS / BACKGRID

The one-shoulder asymmetrical dress, from Monse's resort 2019 collection, depicts a breezy summertime scene of a vintage car joyriding past palm trees. (Don't you feel relaxed just looking at it?)

Clooney, 40, paired the whimsical dress with bright yellow shorts, and made the whole ensemble look effortlessly elegant by tying a matching silk scarf around her neck.

Amal Clooney, with hubby George, dazzled fans in a chic floral print strapless gown and trousers at this year's Met Gala. Getty Images

The fashionable human rights attorney never ceases to amaze with her chicness. At the 2018 Met Gala in May, Clooney dazzled onlookers in a shiny floral print strapless gown with a long flowing train and trousers.

But Clooney's eye-catching dress, by British designer Richard Quinn, was only the first one she wore that evening. Later in the night, she changed into a stunning maroon Tom Ford gown that resembled shimmering stained glass.

Amal Clooney shows off her second look at this year's Met Gala, a stunning Tom Ford gown. Backgrid

Clooney upped the wow factor by pairing the slinky dress with fire-red accessories, including Christian Louboutin heels.

Whether she's on the red carpet or enjoying downtime, we can't wait to see what Amal wears next!