share tweet pin email

Looking groovy, Mrs. Clooney!

Amal Clooney went all out for Halloween this year, embracing her inner disco diva at a '70s-themed Halloween party in Los Angeles.

Michael Kovac / Getty Images Just fabulous.

The acclaimed human rights lawyer, 39, sported teased hair, hoop earrings and a glittering, flared disco jumpsuit with a strapless top. Some funky sunglasses and a magenta clutch polished off the retro-fabulous look.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images Amal Clooney, is that you?

Cindy Crawford joined Clooney on the red carpet, sporting a pleated dress and huge curls, paired with a fur boa and a gold clutch.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images Amal Clooney and Cindy Crawford embraced their inner disco divas.

Both women were there to support Casamigos, a tequila company co-founded by their husbands, George Clooney and Rande Gerber, in 2013.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link You can visit Amal Clooney's wedding dress in person - here's how! Play Video - 0:59 You can visit Amal Clooney's wedding dress in person - here's how! Play Video - 0:59

It’s unclear whether Mr. Clooney attended the '70s-themed bash (maybe he was home with the twins?), but Gerber was there and looked ready to boogie in platform shoes, a white suit and a satin shirt unbuttoned way, way down.

That 70's show ✨Last night with @RandeGerber. #casamigoshalloween A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Oct 28, 2017 at 8:48am PDT

As for Clooney, it was quite the surprise to see her rocking so many sequins since sleek, polished outfits are usually her signature. But if anyone can make us think, “Hmm, maybe we should give perms another chance,” it’s Amal Clooney.

Michael Kovac / Getty Images Amal Clooney looked ready for the dance floor in her glittering, '70s-inspired ensemble.

We’re guessing the new mom of two is already back to her smooth strands and trademark, sophisticated wardrobe, but it was fun to see her embrace her inner dancing queen!