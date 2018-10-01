Get Stuff We Love
We're pretty sure there's nothing that Amal Clooney can't do, and do beautifully.
Like, say, wearing a pants-and-dress combo to walk the red carpet at Monday's annual Metropolitan Museum of Art Gala. Clooney and her husband George were our favorite couple from the evening, and she stunned in a shiny floral print strapless gown with a long flowing train and trousers.
But as we learned from Vogue editor Anna Wintour on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Amal wasn't done stunning us for the evening.
"She wore this incredible dress on the red carpet that was designed by a young British designer called Richard Quinn but it was made of tin foil, so she was a little bit concerned it might rip during the evening," Wintour revealed.
Fortunately, the human rights lawyer had backup.
"She went into the gift shop and she changed into this extraordinary Tom Ford dress, which is designed to look like stained glass," Wintour continued.
And it was a stunner as well: a full-length fitted mosaic maroon gown with matching red accessories, including Christian Louboutin heels. She sat at the table next to Rihanna, who took our breath away in her beaded gown.
"You sell this at the gift shop?" Colbert wondered incredulously. "I thought it was just astronaut ice cream and paperweights."
Apparently not. As Wintour noted, there's just one way you can get away with doing that.
"Only if you're Amal Clooney," she said.
