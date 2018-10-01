Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

We're pretty sure there's nothing that Amal Clooney can't do, and do beautifully.

Like, say, wearing a pants-and-dress combo to walk the red carpet at Monday's annual Metropolitan Museum of Art Gala. Clooney and her husband George were our favorite couple from the evening, and she stunned in a shiny floral print strapless gown with a long flowing train and trousers.

Amal Clooney at the 2018 Met Gala on May 7, wowing everyone. But she wasn't done yet. Getty Images

But as we learned from Vogue editor Anna Wintour on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Amal wasn't done stunning us for the evening.

"She wore this incredible dress on the red carpet that was designed by a young British designer called Richard Quinn but it was made of tin foil, so she was a little bit concerned it might rip during the evening," Wintour revealed.

Fortunately, the human rights lawyer had backup.