Aly Raisman honors mom in inspiring photo shoot: 'I can't thank you enough'

Aly Raisman loves her mom, and she wants to world to know it!
The Olympic gymnast, 23, recently posed with her mother, Lynn, in an empowering new campaign for Aerie, American Eagle’s swimwear and lingerie brand. Raisman’s younger sister, Chloe, also joined in. (Raisman also has a brother, Brett, and sister, Madison.)
The sweet family photo shoot was part of the #AerieReal Role Models campaign, which celebrates inspiring women of many shapes and sizes. In keeping with Aerie’s body-positive philosophy, none of the models’ photos were retouched.
It’s safe to say Raisman is a role model for millions of women and girls, and this campaign gave her a chance to honor one of her biggest heroes. The athlete thanked her mother for being a constant source of strength and support.
“No matter what I do, no matter how crazy everything gets, I always look forward to coming home and just being grounded and having that balance,” Raisman said on Instagram. “Family is the best place for me, so I feel very lucky.”
She gushed about her mom in another Instagram photo, saying she couldn’t thank her enough for being there “through all the ups and downs.”
Raisman has said her mother was a huge source of comfort when she spoke in court against disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.
"My mom came with me to the sentencing in court because I wanted her there," the athlete recently told Glamour. "She rarely travels with me unless I feel that I really want her there for support. Having my mom there for me makes me feel so much better — she always has my back.”
Now, Raisman is using her platform as an Aerie Role Model to help other survivors of sexual assault. In partnership with Aerie, she created a limited-edition “Survivor” swimsuit, with all proceeds going to Darkness to Light, an organization fighting to end child sexual abuse.
Raisman is an incredible inspiration in every way!