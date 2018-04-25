Get Stuff We Love

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

Join Melanoma Monday on TODAY: Sign up to help us break a Guinness World Records challenge

Aly Raisman honors mom in inspiring photo shoot: 'I can't thank you enough'

Aly Raisman is celebrating Mother's Day early!

by Lindsay Lowe / / Source: TODAY
Aly Raisman poses in Aerie campaign with her mom and sister, Chloe.Andrew Buda/ Aerie

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Aly Raisman loves her mom, and she wants to world to know it!

The Olympic gymnast, 23, recently posed with her mother, Lynn, in an empowering new campaign for Aerie, American Eagle’s swimwear and lingerie brand. Raisman’s younger sister, Chloe, also joined in. (Raisman also has a brother, Brett, and sister, Madison.)

So much love!Andrew Buda/ Aerie

The sweet family photo shoot was part of the #AerieReal Role Models campaign, which celebrates inspiring women of many shapes and sizes. In keeping with Aerie’s body-positive philosophy, none of the models’ photos were retouched.

"Family is the best place for me," Raisman said.Andrew Buda/ Aerie

It’s safe to say Raisman is a role model for millions of women and girls, and this campaign gave her a chance to honor one of her biggest heroes. The athlete thanked her mother for being a constant source of strength and support.

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Aly Raisman on why she loves her muscular arms

01:30

“No matter what I do, no matter how crazy everything gets, I always look forward to coming home and just being grounded and having that balance,” Raisman said on Instagram. “Family is the best place for me, so I feel very lucky.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bh9mepTl0H3

She gushed about her mom in another Instagram photo, saying she couldn’t thank her enough for being there “through all the ups and downs.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bh9azP4FihV

Raisman has said her mother was a huge source of comfort when she spoke in court against disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

"My mom came with me to the sentencing in court because I wanted her there," the athlete recently told Glamour. "She rarely travels with me unless I feel that I really want her there for support. Having my mom there for me makes me feel so much better — she always has my back.”

Now, Raisman is using her platform as an Aerie Role Model to help other survivors of sexual assault. In partnership with Aerie, she created a limited-edition “Survivor” swimsuit, with all proceeds going to Darkness to Light, an organization fighting to end child sexual abuse.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BhX0KgNltqD

Raisman is an incredible inspiration in every way!

Aly Raisman on gymnastics sex scandal: 'This is bigger than Larry Nassar'

06:11

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.
MORE FROM today

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend today.com to a friend or colleague?

0 = Very unlikely
10 = Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making today.com a better place.