Allison Janney wows 'Property Brothers' stars in gorgeous red gown on demolition day

“Property Brothers” Drew and Jonathan Scott teamed up with big and small screen star Allison Janney to make over her assistant’s house on Monday’s episode of their HGTV renovation show, “Celebrity IOU.”

But before the remodeling gurus even had a chance to impress the 61-year-old with their handiwork, she impressed them by simply walking into a room.

Of course, Janney has three decades of red-carpet experience, so maybe they shouldn’t have been too taken aback when she showed up to demolition day wearing a crimson gown — a bold look she accessorized with a thick pair of work gloves, safety glasses and steel toe boots.

“What the ...?” the guys said as she stepped into the house.

Looking more glamorous than the average guest, the "Mom" star then punched her fists together and told the twins she was “ready to bust up some sh--!” She added, “I do my best work when I’m dressed to the nines.”

There’s no doubt about that. In fact, the last time fans saw her in a gorgeous floor-length red gown was at the Academy Awards in 2018, when she nabbed the Oscar for best supporting actress for her role in “I, Tonya.”

Allison Janney smiles after winning the Oscar for best supporting actress in "I, Tonya" on March 4, 2018. AFP - Getty Images

This time, she grasped a sledgehammer instead.

“You’ve got construction boots on underneath,” Jonathan said, pointing to her hemline. To which Janney shot back, “Well, of course I do, darling. I’m not a total idiot.”

🚨New episode of #CelebIOU!🚨 Such a blast working with @AllisonBJanney on this surprise. We laughed, we cried and at least ONE of us dressed for the occasion! Jonathan and I need to take note! Tune in tonight at 9|8c on @HGTV for all the fun. pic.twitter.com/zWRYnjITTJ — Drew Scott (@MrDrewScott) December 21, 2020

The A-lister kept delivering the zingers, telling the duo to “watch how it’s done, boys,” before smashing a door right off its hinges. She then wondered, “Who’s making the martinis?”

But despite all the sass and glam, Janney was there for some serious business, too. Her assistant, Ilana, has also been her close friend for the past 20 years, and giving her a new area to cook and entertain in was an important gesture.

“She has become more like family to me than anything else and she’s given a lot to me over the years,” Janney said of Ilana in a press release for the episode. “I feel like this is a wonderful opportunity for me to do something lovely for her. She’s just a giver and it’s hard to make her receive.”