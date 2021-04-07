Allison Janney on the freedom that comes with gray hair: 'It's heaven'

Ever since she decided to let her natural gray hair grow out, Allison Janney has felt a newfound sense of freedom, and she's definitely digging it.

The "Mom" star called in to "The Drew Barrymore Show" this week and couldn't wait to gush about her new hairstyle when Barrymore brought it up and told her it was "stunning."

"I cannot tell you how amazing it is to feel free. Free from hair color and hair extensions and hair tapes and blah blah blah," she said. "To be able to run my hands through my hair and hopefully sometime a man will be able to run his hands through my hair and appreciate it, it's just heaven. I'm enjoying this new chapter in my hairdo world."

After Janney mentioned hair extensions, Barrymore couldn't help but ask the actor if she's ever had any hair mishaps.

"I had one time I was flirting with this guy. I was walking down the street in New York and I was just kind of putting my hands through my hair and two extensions came out. I was just dropping them on the ground. I've had more embarrassing moments with hair extensions coming out," she said.

Over the years, Janney has rocked a bold variety of hairstyles, and that's something Barrymore admires about her.

"I have loved the effort that you have made being the chameleon you are with the looks you've presented over the years," the talk show host said.

Janney was touched at Barrymore's kind words and admitted that she's a sucker for a good wig.

"I think they're so transformative. Even before I made it as an actress, when I was back in New York, I would put on wigs to go to the grocery store just for fun. I love wigs. Everyone knows I wear a wig on the 'Mom' program now for sure," she said.

Speaking of "Mom," Janney and her co-stars will be wrapping up filming on the series pretty soon and she said it's going to be a "bittersweet" experience.

"I love being a part of the community, being a part of a show like 'Mom' or 'West Wing' or whatever movie. You know how it is as an actress, it's like having a family and it becomes a community and it's so important to me," she said. "So I'm sad, but we're coming up on filming the final episode and in some ways, I don't want to go, I wanna run away because I always wanna leave the party before it's over."

Barrymore and Janney covered a lot of topics during their chat, and the talk show host said she was impressed with how honest the actor has been about the fact that children have never been a big priority for her.

"I think if I found the right guy at the right time who wanted to have kids, I probably would have with the right partner because I wasn't ever really confident that I wanted to have kids. And I would rather regret not having kids than have kids and regret that," she said. "I'm OK with it, I really am. This time of my life, (I'm) getting to know who I am and what I want. I'd love to eventually find someone to share my life with but if it doesn't happen, I think I'll be just fine."