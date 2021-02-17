Allison Janney shares why she embraced her 'authentic' gray hair

Allison Janney is quite the chameleon, an actor who is able to change her look and blend seamlessly into any role she performs. But her latest look in real life may not only be the most daring for the 61-year-old Oscar winner, it also happens to be her "most authentic."

"I was in Ohio for most of 2020," she said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Tuesday of her super short gray hairdo. "I started ... a big, healthy few inches of gray roots came in and I just decided I wanted to be free from hair color and hair extensions. So this is the most authentic ..."

Fans in the comments section of the clip gushed about the new look, which she said is completely natural. One person wrote, "Allison's hair looks absolutely fabulous... it so suits her!!!" Another fan added, "I didn’t recognize her at (first)! She looks SO good!"

The "Mom" star has been making the talk show rounds lately sporting the new look. During an interview with People TV, she also cited the inspiration for going gray.

"It started out with just COVID choices, you know. I was in Ohio for five months of the pandemic," she said. "My natural color started growing in — which is gray. And then I thought, you know, I've always wanted to cut it off and do a Helen Mirren thing. I just wanted to try it."

She added, "I just get very brave with my hair."

Janney isn't the only celeb to embrace gray hair during the pandemic.

Last August, Tia Mowry shared a photo of her natural gray curls.

“This is Me. 42,” the "Sister, Sister" star wrote alongside the picture.

Earlier this month, Andie MacDowell revealed on "The Drew Barrymore Show" that she's embracing her natural look thanks to her daughters, Rainey, 30, and Margaret, 26.

"I wasn't coloring my hair ... and you could see my roots, and my daughters kept telling me that I looked badass. And that idea that I could look badass really appealed to me," the 62-year-old "Groundhog Day" star said.

"So I went for it, and I'm loving it," she added.