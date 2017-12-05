All of our favorite things from Oprah's Favorite Things

Santa’s list may include who’s naughty and nice but Oprah’s list tells us the perfect gift to buy!

The official start of the holiday shopping season kicked off on November 2nd with the annual unveiling of Oprah’s Favorite Things of 2017. This is the 20th anniversary of the gift guide, and we can't get enough of it. From blueberries to birdhouses, there's something for every single person on your list.

In November, TODAY editors scoured the list of 102 items and found our favorites. In December, Oprah challenged us by finding even more amazing items to add to her Favorite Things (check the full list out here). New items and old, here's what we are shopping for right now.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Peepers Center Stage Reading Sunglasses, $22, Amazon

These sunglasses offer 100% UV protection along with magnification strength for reading, making them the perfect companion in the car, while traveling and wherever else your holiday takes you.

Emu Women's Mayberry Slipper, $60, Amazon

These fuzzy slides will not only keep your feet nice and toasty but are even cute enough to wear to brunch!

23andMe DNA Test Ancestry Personal Genetic System, $70, Amazon

An opportunity to uncover what your DNA says about your heath and ancestry is THE gift to give for that notoriously hard-to-buy-for relative.

My Audio Pet Mini Bluetooth Wireless Speaker, $30, Amazon

This mini bluetooth speaker is about the size of a golf ball (making it the perfect stocking stuffer) and comes in twelve different animal styles, from a goldfish to a cow!

SOREL Women's Snow Boots, $95, Amazon

If there's one thing you need to get you through a long winter, it's a good pair of snow boots. SOREL boots are both waterproof and fully insulated to keep your feet warm and dry. They are ideal for everything from running errands to sledding.

Gourmia GSI180 Healthy Frozen Dessert Maker, $50, Amazon

Forget the high-fat desserts this holiday season and instead easily transform frozen fruit into a creamy soft serve healthy treat.

Editor Note: People loved this so much it sold out on Amazon! The same dessert maker is available at Bed Bath & Beyond for $39.

Eccolo Thought A Day Notepad, $15, Amazon

These notepads have 365 inspiring quotes and space to reflect on them with your own thoughts. Taking time in the morning to reflect and exercise your mind is the perfect way to start the day!

SPANX Women's Compression Cropped Leggings, $88, Amazon

These moisture wicking leggings, available in black and navy, have slim-x performance fabric and a double-layer waistband that helps smooth all over. They also are designed to prevent camel toe!

The Cheese Knife, $35, Amazon

This Amazon best seller is designed to be the only knife you'll need for your next cheeseboard. It has a multipurpose design that can slice, spread and smear.

BeatsX Wireless In-Ear Headphones, $119, Amazon

We love these headphones because of how comfortable they are in your ears. You can take calls, control your music and activate Siri all with RemoteTalk.

Corkcicle Triple-Insulated Stemless Glass, $25, Amazon

Keep your beverages hot for up to three hours and cold for up to nine hours in this triple-insulated stainless steel stemless cup. The 12-ounce cup also comes with a spill-resistant lid.

Editors Note: People liked these so much they sold out as well! Sun & Ski sells a few colors for $25. If you want to take your gift a step further, Things Remembered will monogram your Corkcicle or add a personalized message and still get it to you in time for Christmas!

Breville Panini Press, $100, Amazon

Making meals can be simpler this season with this panini press, which is great for pressing kebobs, sandwiches and even fish.

Lands’ End Women's Plaid Flannel Shirt, $50, Amazon

Pick a plaid, any plaid. This soft flannel shirt, which can be worn alone or layered under a sweater, is ideal for keeping warm during the cold winter months

Canvas Home Tinware Mug, $48 for 4, Amazon

These stoneware mugs hold 16 oz. of liquid. They are durable and dishwasher, microwave and freezer safe. Imagine heating up your hot cocoa in one of these!

Vera Bradley Mallory RFID All-In-One Cross-Body Wallet Bag, $128, Amazon

Lighten your load and keep your hands free with this wallet-and-bag combo that’s also a crossbody bag. It’s the perfect accessory for that holiday look.

Softies Women’s Stretch Snuggle Lounger, $94, Amazon

Relax at home while snuggled up on the couch in this soft velour lounger with a cowl neck and kangaroo pouch.

Madd Capp Puzzle, $24, Amazon

This poster sized Panda puzzle contains a colorful insert with fun facts.

