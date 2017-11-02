share tweet pin email

Santa’s list may include who’s naughty and nice but Oprah’s list tells us the perfect gift to buy!

Amazon / Getty Images Oprah's Favorite Things

The official start of the holiday shopping season kicked off this morning with the annual unveiling of Oprah’s Favorite Things of 2017. This is the 20th anniversary of the gift guide, and we can't get enough of it. From blueberries to birdhouses, there's something for every single person on your list.

TODAY editors scoured the list of 102 items and found our favorites, all for under $100.

Tablbots Ruffle-Edge Gloves, $30, Amazon

These ruffle-edged gloves from Talbots are incredibly chic and come in nine vibrant shades. They are knit with Nylon and lambswool for a soft, supple fit.

Beatriz Ball Alegria Tray, $52, Amazon

Here's a high-end look with a low-end price tag. These colorful melamine trays come in blue, pink and green and can add a pop of color to every room in the house.

Gourmia GSI180 Healthy Frozen Dessert Maker, $50, Amazon

Forget the high-fat desserts this holiday season and instead easily transform frozen fruit into a creamy soft serve healthy treat.

SPANX Women's Compression Cropped Leggings, $88, Amazon

These moisture wicking leggings, available in black and navy, have slim-x performance fabric and a double-layer waistband that helps smooth all over. They also are designed to prevent camel toe!

Corkcicle Triple-Insulated Stemless Glass, $25, Amazon

Keep your beverages hot for up to three hours and cold for up to nine hours in this triple-insulated stainless steel stemless cup. The 12-ounce cup also comes with a spill-resistant lid.

Breville Panini Press, $80, Amazon

Making meals can be simpler this season with this panini press, which is great for pressing kebobs, sandwiches and even fish.

Lands’ End Women's Plaid Flannel Shirt, $50, Amazon

Pick a plaid, any plaid. This soft flannel shirt, which can be worn alone or layered under a sweater, is ideal for keeping warm during the cold winter months

Vera Bradley Mallory RFID All-In-One Cross-Body Wallet Bag, $128, Amazon

Lighten your load and keep your hands free with this wallet-and-bag combo that’s also a crossbody bag. It’s the perfect accessory for that holiday look.

Emu Women's Mayberry Slipper, $60, Amazon

These fuzzy slides will not only keep your feet nice and toasty but are even cute enough to wear to brunch!

23andMe DNA Test Ancestry Personal Genetic System, $70, Amazon

An opportunity to uncover what your DNA says about your heath and ancestry is THE gift to give for that notoriously hard-to-buy-for relative.

Janis Savitt Double Cobra Bracelet, $99, Amazon

Some days you feel like wearing gold, and some days it’s silver. You won’t need to choose with this piece, which is made up of two flexible, rolling 18-karat gold plated bracelets that are great alone and even better stacked up in multiples.

Softies Women’s Stretch Snuggle Lounger, $94, Amazon

Relax at home while snuggled up on the couch in this soft velour lounger with a cowl neck and kangaroo pouch.

Burt's Bees Family PJ Set, $13 - $40, Amazon

Perfect for Christmas morning, Burt's Bees has won the 2016 and 2017 Cribsie Award for the snuggliest and softest pajamas!

Madd Capp Puzzle, $24, Amazon

This poster sized Panda puzzle contains a colorful insert with fun facts.

Dahlia Shower Cap, $40, Amazon

Protect your blowout with these retro turban-styled shower caps made out of a quick-dry fabric and waterproof lining.

