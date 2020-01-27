All the must-see manicures you might've missed from the Grammys

While you were busy admiring all the amazing red carpet fashion at Sunday night's Grammy Awards, you may have missed some of the over-the-top nail art. From glam jewels to sweet tributes, celebrities used their nails to make a major statement at music's biggest night.

There were plenty of must-see manis, but these are the celebrities who truly nailed it.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish has us feeling green with envy over her funky manicure. Getty Images

It's not easy being green, but Billie Eilish made the color look effortless on the red carpet. The 18-year-old paired her oversized Gucci suit and fingerless gloves with a green manicure that also featured the brand's logo. We dare you to not be mesmerized by the intricate artwork.

Lizzo

It was one heck of a stylish night for Lizzo. Getty Images

The vocal powerhouse channeled old Hollywood glamour (and even Britney Spears) on the red carpet in a white Versace gown complete with a matching fur stole. And she had an equally glam manicure! To help celebrate her eight Grammy nominations, Lizzo sported white nails with a metallic number eight painted on each finger. Keeping with her gorgeous ensemble, the singer also rocked some sparkly stones hanging off each of her pointy tips.

Priyanka Chopra

Chopra paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant. Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra's nude, French-tip manicure seemed pretty low-key at first glance, but the actress added a subtle detail that made a beautiful statement. After hearing the news of NBA legend Kobe Bryant's fatal accident earlier in the day, the actress added his jersey number, 24, to her pointer finger. Chopra's husband, Nick Jonas, also paid tribute to Bryant by wearing a purple ribbon on the lapel of his suit.

Cardi B

Cardi B turned heads with her eye-catching mani. Getty Images/ AP

Cardi B is no stranger to statement manicures and she certainly brought her A-game to the Grammys with pointy, pale pink nails complete with Swarovski crystals. Nail artist Jenny Bui used nearly 100 crystals on the singer's nails to give her an extra touch of sparkle.

Rosalía

We bet you could see these nails from miles away. Getty Images

Rosalía turned heads on the red carpet in an asymmetrical red leather dress with plenty of tassels, but she didn't stop there. The singer she was dripping in bling down to her fingernails with long, bedazzled nails worn in a pointy shape.

Billy Porter

Billy Porter is always up for a style statement. Getty Images

The fashionista brought the drama in a fringe-covered blue jumpsuit complete with and a remote-controlled hat. And while his silver nails were somewhat tame in comparison, we have to give him kudos for matching his mani to his metallic lipstick.

Dua Lipa

Cute checkerboards are always a great option. Getty Images

To set off her stark white slip skirt and matching top, Dua Lipa opted for some funky details with her beauty look. The singer rocked a sassy bun, bold blue eye makeup, and purple-and-white checkerboard nails. Her mani got a touch of glam thanks to tiny little diamonds set on each finger.