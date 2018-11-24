Get Stuff We Love

By TODAY

Black Friday 2018 might officially be over but the Black Friday deals are still on! This year, you can shop Black Friday weekend deals from Black Friday through Cyber Monday.

The biggest shopping weekend of the year is synonymous with doorbuster sales on TVs and tech gadgets.

But, no Cyber Monday 2018 guide is complete without mentioning the truly amazing Black Friday clothing deals, all the Black Friday shoe deals and discounts to make any beauty lover swoon.

If you're looking to snag deals to stock your makeup bag or gifts for your favorite fashionista, you're in luck! From jeans and gym shoes to skin care sets and more, we've combed the internet for all the best discounts.

When we release our Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping guides, we make sure all prices are current. But, prices change frequently (hopefully they get lower!), so there’s a chance the prices are now different than what you see below.

Black Friday women's clothing deals

Now's the time to buy winter essentials, like warm winter coats or a cozy sweater. Plus, you can find great clothing deals store wide from Nordstrom, Old Navy and more.

  • 1. Levi's women's 311 shaping skinny jeans, $30 (usually $44), Amazon

TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

LEE Women's Modern Series Midrise Dream Jean

$30

Ombre stripe lace-up v-neck sweater

$15

Faux fur-trim sherpa-lined anorak

$49

More clothing deals:

Black Friday men's clothing deals

Shopping for a stylish guy who has everything already? Or are you looking for a gift for a dad who is always up on the trends? Give his closet a makeover without breaking the bank. We're really into this trendy racer jacket and who can resist a comfy hoodie!

  • 1. Members Only Men's Racer Jacket, $34 (originally $50), Amazon

Members Only Men's Racer Jacket

$34
  • 2. Nike men's pullover fleece hoodie, $30 (usually $45), Macy's

Nike men's pullover fleece hoodie

$30

Black Friday kids clothing deals

Even the little ones deserve new threads this holiday season! Walmart and Macy's have great options for the tiny fashion fan.

  • 1. Zip hoodie & leggings set, $10 (usually $15), Walmart

Zip Hoodie & Leggings

$10
  • 2. Carter's baby boy bear hoodie, striped bodysuit & pants set, $12 (usually $32), Macy's

Carter's baby boys bear hoodie, striped bodysuit & pants set

$12
  • 3. Freestyle Sleep 3-piece sleep set with plush robe, $14 (usually $31), Walmart

Freestyle Sleep 3-piece sleep set with plush robe

$14
  • 4. Frost-free hooded puffer jacket, $25 (usually $50), Old Navy

Frost-free hooded puffer jacket

$25

Black Friday skin care and beauty deals

If you're a skin care product junkie, Black Friday is the perfect time to stock up on expensive brands you already love (but usually save up for) like Kiehl's and Tarte. You can find great discounts store wide at Dermstore.

  • 1. Tarte Cosmetics passport to paradise collector's set, $48 ($291 value), Dermstore

Tarte Cosmetics passport to paradise collector's set

$48
  • 2. Best of Kiehl's set, $39 ($66 value), Nordstrom

Best of Kiehl's set

$39
  • 3. Milky Jelly Cleanser, $14 (originally $18), Glossier

Milky Jelly Cleanser

$14
  • 4. Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean rechargeable electric toothbrush, $153 (usually $200), Amazon

Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean rechargeable electric toothbrush

$153
  • 5. Philips Sonicare 3 Series gum health rechargeable electric toothbrush, $70 (usually $90), Amazon

Philips Sonicare 3 Series gum health rechargeable electric toothbrush

$70
  • 6. Revlon one-step hair dryer and styler, $20 (usually $40), Ulta

Revlon one-step hair dryer and styler

$20
  • 7. Panasonic Close Curves women's wet/dry shaver, $16 (usually $20), Walmart

Panasonic Close Curves women's wet/dry shaver

$16
  • 8. Glossier Serum Super Pack, $52 (originally $65), Glossier

Glossier Serum Super Pack

$52
  • 9. Philips Norelco Multigroom Series 3000, $14 (usually $20), Walmart

Philips Norelco Multigroom Series 3000

$14
  • 10. Braun Silk-épil women's epilator, $90 (usually $140), Amazon

Braun Silk-épil women's epilator

$90

Boy Brow Eyebrow Gel

$13

More skin care and beauty deals:

  • 25 percent off everything with code WEEKEND at Dermstore
  • Up to 60 percent off beauty at Nordstrom
  • Skin care and beauty sets $15 and under at Sephora
  • Up to 50 percent off skin care and hair care favorites at Ulta

Black Friday women's shoe deals

Looking for a new pair of boots this winter? Today's the day to grab a pair of cool new kicks for deep discounts.

  • 1. Kristin Classic Slim Ugg boots, $110 (usually $150), Nordstrom

Kristin Classic Slim Ugg boots

$110
  • 2. Steve Madden Jestik over-the-knee boots, $70 (usually $100), Zappos

Steve Madden Jestik over-the-knee boots

$70
  • 3. Athletic Propulsion Labs TechLoom Pro sneakers, $112 (usually $160), Saks Fifth Avenue

Athletic Propulsion Labs TechLoom Pro sneakers

$112

More shoe deals:

  • Up to 60 percent off shoes at Nordstrom
  • Footwear under $60 at JackRabbit
  • 50 percent off women's boots and booties at Saks Fifth Avenue
  • 30 percent off everything at Rachel Roy with code 30SITEWIDE
  • 40 percent off entire purchase both in stores and online at Old Navy
  • 25 percent off everything at ASOS
  • Up to 40 percent off shoes and clothing items at Zappos
  • 50 percent off sale items and 20 percent off regular price items at ALDO

Black Friday men's shoe deals

If all your guy wants is a new pair of gym shoes, they'll really appreciate these deals from Nike.

  • 1. Men's Nike Air Zoom Elite 9 running shoes, $60 (usually $120), JackRabbit

Men's Nike Air Zoom Elite 9 running shoes

$60

Black Friday kids shoe deals

  • 1. Sperry Kids Saltwater Boot, $56 (usually $70), Zappos

Sperry Kids Saltwater Boot

$56
  • 2. Boys' Deer Stags MAK 2, $35 (usually $50), Walmart

Boys' Deer Stags MAK 2

$35

Black Friday jewelry and accessory deals

No outfit is complete without a few great accessories! Whether you're looking for a great new bag, watch or winter hat — retailers are dishing out big discounts in almost every category.

  • 1. Rag & Bone Classic Wool Scarf, $117 (usually $195), Nordstrom

Rag & Bone classic wool scarf

$117

Faux-Fur Pom-Pom Cable-Knit Hat

$10

Multicolor Cluster Collar Necklace

$8
  • 4. Venture HR Rose Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Smartwatch, $275 (plus 30 percent off), Fossil

Venture HR Rose Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Smartwatch

$275
  • 5. The Minimalist Three-Hand Brown Leather Watch, $115 (plus 30 percent off), Fossil

The Minimalist Three-Hand Brown Leather Watch

$115
  • 6. DKNY Bryant Sutton tote in gray, $285 (plus 25 percent off), ASOS

DKNY Bryant Sutton tote in gray

$285
  • 7. Leopard print travel bag, $90 (plus 40 percent off), Chico's

Leopard print travel bag

$90

More jewelry and accessory deals:

  • Up to 70 percent off everything at New York & Company
  • 30 percent off everything with code BF30 at Fossil
  • 40 percent off everything at Chico's
  • 50 percent off entire purchase both in stores and online at Old Navy
  • 25 percent off everything at ASOS
  • Up to 60 percent off handbags and accessories at Nordstrom

Looking for more deals? Check out our Black Friday 2018 guide for everything you need to know, including:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!

