From 60 percent off at Nordstrom to athletic clothing deals on Amazon, there is no shortage of online style and beauty deals for Cyber Monday.

If you missed the Black Friday craze, or forgot to stock up on wardrobe staples in a haze of tech and TVs, now’s your chance. If you’ve been eyeing a new hair tool, high-tech facial cleansing brush or an electric toothbrush of some sort, it’s also your lucky day.

So, go on and treat yourself. And, if you’re feeling generous, pick up a gift or two for your stylish friends and family.

When we release our Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping guides, we make sure all prices are current. But, prices change frequently (hopefully they get lower!), so there’s a chance the prices are now different than what you see below.

Cyber Monday Women's Clothing Deals

Jeggings for $16? We’ll take two. Not only are Cyber Monday clothing deals an opportunity to score a new splurge, but it’s also a great time to save on wardrobe essentials you’d buy throughout the year anyway.

1. Time and Tru women's sculpted jegging, $16 (usually $18), Walmart

2. Ombre stripe lace-up v-neck sweater, $15 (usually $50), New York & Company

3. CozyChic Lite Calypso wrap cardigan, $66 (usually $98), Nordstrom

4. Stradivarius ribbed midi jersey dress midi, $43 (usually $57), ASOS

More clothing deals:

Up to 60 percent off clothing at Nordstrom

Up to 40 percent off select styles from Simple Joys by Carter's at Amazon

25 percent off everything with code CYBER at Lord & Taylor

Up to 75 percent off everything at New York & Company

50 percent off everything at Chico's

40 percent off $150+ at Modcloth

40 percent off everything with code 40SITEWIDE at Rachel Roy

40 percent off entire purchase both in stores and online at Old Navy

25 percent off everything with code EPIC25 at ASOS

Starting at 60 percent off fashion at Goop

30 percent off everything at Anthropologie

Cyber Monday men's clothing deals

It might seem cliche, but when it comes to gifts for men, you really can’t go wrong with a nice sweater or pair of shoes. Luckily, there are enough Cyber Monday men’s clothing deals to knock off all the men on your gift list at once.

1. River Island muscle fit poplin shirt, $26 (usually $35), ASOS

2. Nike men's pullover fleece hoodie, $34 (usually $45), Macy's

Cyber Monday kids clothing deals

Even little ones deserve new clothes this holiday season. Deck out our baby in a bear hoodie. Why not? It's $11.

1. Zip hoodie & leggings set, $10 (usually $15), Walmart

2. Carter's baby boy bear hoodie, striped bodysuit & pants set, $11 (usually $32), Macy's

3. Softest crew-neck striped tee, $8 (usually $13), Old Navy

4. Frost-free hooded puffer jacket, $25 (usually $50), Old Navy

5. Simple Joys by Carter's baby girls' 2-pack fleece footed sleep and play, $10 (usually $16), Amazon

Cyber Monday skin care and beauty deals

While you can splurge on a new eye shadow palette or mascara today, the best Cyber Monday beauty deals are on more expensive gadgets like hair dryers, cleansing brushes and other personal hygiene tools. Why? Because they tend to be more expensive year-round, so you’ll save more by getting a gadget at a discount. And chances are, a new hair dryer, flat iron or hair removal tool will last you at least a year, if not longer.

1. Tarte Cosmetics passport to paradise collector's set, $48 ($291 value), Dermstore

2. Best of Kiehl's set, $39 ($66 value), Nordstrom

3. Milky Jelly Cleanser, $14 (originally $18), Glossier

4. Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean rechargeable electric toothbrush, $100 (usually $200), Amazon

5. Philips Sonicare 3 Series gum health rechargeable electric toothbrush, $75 (usually $90), Amazon

6. Panasonic Close Curves women's wet/dry shaver, $16 (usually $20), Walmart

7. Glossier Serum Super Pack, $52 (originally $65), Glossier

8. Philips Norelco Multigroom Series 3000, $14 (usually $20), Walmart

9. Braun Silk-épil women's epilator, $90 (usually $140), Amazon

10. BaBylissPRO Nano Straightening Iron, $84 (normally $130), Amazon

The BaBylissPRO Ceramix hair dryer is also on sale right now for 30 percent off. It has over 2,800 reviews on amazon and a 4-star review.

11. Clarisonic Mia Smart Luxe 4-Piece Sonic Cleansing Holiday Set, $249 (normally $356), Amazon

12. RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner, $64 (normally $98), Amazon

More skin care and beauty deals:

Up to 60 percent off beauty at Nordstrom

Up to 30 percent off with code MONDAY at Dermstore

25 percent off everything and free shipping at Lord & Taylor

Free beauty bag with $75 purchase at Ulta

25 percent off everything with code THANKS at Bliss

20 percent off everything at Glossier

Cyber Monday Ulta deals

There are some really great Cyber Monday 2017 deals at Ulta right now. Here are the highlights:

1. Vitamin E Nourishing Night Cream, $13 (normally $22), Ulta

2. Anastasia Beverly Hills Sun Dipped Glow Kit, $24 (normally $40), Ulta

3. Beachwaver PRO Curling Iron, $179 (normally $199), Ulta

Cyber Monday women's shoe deals

Shoe deals are a no-brainer. They’re the easiest style pieces to buy online because unlike shirts or pants, you usually don’t have to try shoes on to know they’ll fit. Plus, they’re shipped in shoe boxes, which are easy enough to mail back in case you need to return them.

1. Kristin Classic Slim Ugg boots, $110 (usually $150), Nordstrom

2. Steve Madden Jestik over-the-knee boots, $70 (usually $100), Zappos

3. Calonna khaki boots, $112 (usually $140), Aldo

More shoe deals:

Up to 60 percent off shoes at Nordstrom

25 percent off everything and free shipping at Lord & Taylor

Footwear under $60 at JackRabbit

Get $50 off every $200 with code MONDAY18 at Saks Fifth Avenue

40 percent off everything with code 40SITEWIDE at Rachel Roy

40 percent off entire purchase both in stores and online at Old Navy

25 percent off everything with code EPIC25 at ASOS

Up to 40 percent off shoes at Zappos

50 percent off sale and 20 percent off regular price at ALDO

Cyber Monday men's shoe deals

1. Men's Nike Air Zoom Elite 9 running shoes, $50 (usually $120), JackRabbit

Cyber Monday kids shoe deals

1. Sperry Kids Saltwater Boot, $56 (usually $70), Zappos

2. Boys' Deer Stags MAK 2, $35 (usually $50), Walmart

Cyber Monday jewelry and accessory deals

No outfit's complete without a great accessory. Luckily, we've found great Cyber Monday jewelry deals and Cyber Monday watch deals to add a little something to an otherwise basic look. Accessories are also a safe bet for almost anyone on your list.

1. Rag & Bone Classic Wool Scarf, $117 (usually $195), Nordstrom

3. Multicolor Cluster Collar Necklace, $8 (usually $35), New York & Company

4. Venture HR Rose Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Smartwatch, $275 (plus 30 percent off), Fossil

5. The Minimalist Three-Hand Brown Leather Watch, $115 (plus 30 percent off), Fossil

6. DKNY Bryant Sutton tote in gray, $285 (plus 25 percent off), ASOS

7. Leopard print travel bag, $90 (plus 50 percent off), Chico's

