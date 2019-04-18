Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

April 18, 2019, 9:40 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Chrissy Callahan

Alison Brie is no longer a brunette!

The actress ditched her signature shade for a sassy blond hue and shared stylist Clariss Anya Rubenstein's handiwork on Instagram.

The "GLOW" star also revealed the inspiration behind her mane makeover, captioning the post, "When your husband asks you to “go blonde” for a role...you say yes."

Of course, Brie is referring to hubby Dave Franco, who enlisted his wife for his upcoming project, "The Rental," which he wrote and is directing. We're guessing this is the role to which she's referring, but time will tell!

We don't often see the 36-year-old actress stray from her go-to shades of brown, so this change is certainly a significant one.

And, if you ask us, it's really working for her!

See Alison Brie's hair changes through the years:

Taking it to the extreme

On "GLOW," Brie is no stranger to wild hairstyles that defy gravity.

Perky ponytail

She often goes for romantic updos on the red carpet, but Brie occasionally spices things up with some major extensions and loads of height.

Beautiful bob

The Netflix star looked fresh with a tousled bob and sunny highlights.

Mid-length mane

Sleek and straight! Getty Images

She's kept her locks short in recent years, but Brie has also flirted with shoulder-grazing styles in the past.

Hot highlights

These light highlights perfectly frame her face. Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images

Back in 2014, the actress rocked long locks with plenty of highlights.

Going dark

Brie had raven-hued hair at the Los Angeles premiere of "Public Enemies" in 2009. Gregg DeGuire / FilmMagic

The actress loves to lighten things up but she's also gone to the dark side.

Feisty fringe

Though she often opts for sideswept bangs, Brie looked hot with this wispy, blunt fringe last year.

Pretty pixie

Back in the day, Brie rocked a sleek pixie, just in time for her first license photo.

Baby curls

Brie shared this throwback shot on Instagram, captioning the post, "First perm. #tbt"